COVINGTON, La., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Melanie M. Hart, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference. A virtual presentation will be given on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP’s website.
Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 440 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Kristin S. Byars
985.801.5153
[email protected]
Curtis J. Scheel
985.801.5341
[email protected]
- National Down Syndrome Society to Host Acoustic Performance by GRAMMY® Award-winning Band Creed as Part of Charity Golf Outing - April 29, 2024
- Nature’s Sunshine Recognized with Six Stevie Awards in the 2024 American Business Awards - April 29, 2024
- GeneDx Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights - April 29, 2024