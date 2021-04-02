Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pop Artist Drea Jeann Makes An Impact With “I Have To Let Go”

Pop Artist Drea Jeann Makes An Impact With “I Have To Let Go”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Pop Artist Drea Jeann

Pop Artist Drea Jeann Makes An Impact With “I Have To Let Go”

Pop Artist Drea Jeann Makes An Impact With “I Have To Let Go”

NEW YORK, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Music is an outburst of the soul. Music is what “Feelings” sound like. Music has the ability to convey that which cannot be expressed. Rising Pop artist Drea Jeann creates musical murals with her songs. She has a mature soul with a contemporary attitude. The San Jose, California native approaches every note with fearless class. Her voice is pure and authentic. Drea’s influences include Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, Ariana Grande, Michael Buble, and Sara Bareilles.

The multi-talented Drea Jeann is a musical Tour De Force. Her energetic drive and outgoing personality enabled her to showcase her amazing stage presence at a few exclusive venues. Drea’s music consists of lush melodies and well-sung, powerful Pop anthems. Her powerful sound and flawless delivery are reasons why the talented beauty is being touted as one of the music industry’s brightest new stars.

Her style is a unique blend of modern Pop and Dance music that ranks her alongside contemporary stars like Adele, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and more. With business savvy, good people skills and a keen ear for hot new sounds, Drea Jeann continues to make her mark on the musical landscape.

The songstress’ unique selling proposition is that she’s not afraid to be herself and she incorporates many of her life’s experiences into her music. Drea Jeann is intriguing in her ability to connect with the listener. There is an undercurrent of passion and authenticity in her voice. Her creativity, stage presence and confidence set her apart from other aspiring artists.

Drea Jeann crafts songs which capture the essence of the human spirit. She spins stories of love, lessons learned, conflict and resolution. Drea demonstrates her unforgettable melodies and explosive vocals on her new single “I Have To Let Go.” The song is rhythmic and alluring. “I Have To Let Go” is sure to appeal to fans of Pop music around the globe. Follow her on Instagram @dreajeann.

Single: “I Have To Let Go” by Drea Jeann

Link: https://youtu.be/kHmbcLw9Ku4

Media Contact
Name – Jesse Atkinson
E-mail – [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f287caa7-7c1b-4e82-90a7-aac5576661c6

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.