Pop Artist Drea Jeann Pop Artist Drea Jeann Makes An Impact With “I Have To Let Go”

NEW YORK, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Music is an outburst of the soul. Music is what “Feelings” sound like. Music has the ability to convey that which cannot be expressed. Rising Pop artist Drea Jeann creates musical murals with her songs. She has a mature soul with a contemporary attitude. The San Jose, California native approaches every note with fearless class. Her voice is pure and authentic. Drea’s influences include Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, Ariana Grande, Michael Buble, and Sara Bareilles.

The multi-talented Drea Jeann is a musical Tour De Force. Her energetic drive and outgoing personality enabled her to showcase her amazing stage presence at a few exclusive venues. Drea’s music consists of lush melodies and well-sung, powerful Pop anthems. Her powerful sound and flawless delivery are reasons why the talented beauty is being touted as one of the music industry’s brightest new stars.

Her style is a unique blend of modern Pop and Dance music that ranks her alongside contemporary stars like Adele, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and more. With business savvy, good people skills and a keen ear for hot new sounds, Drea Jeann continues to make her mark on the musical landscape.

The songstress’ unique selling proposition is that she’s not afraid to be herself and she incorporates many of her life’s experiences into her music. Drea Jeann is intriguing in her ability to connect with the listener. There is an undercurrent of passion and authenticity in her voice. Her creativity, stage presence and confidence set her apart from other aspiring artists.

Drea Jeann crafts songs which capture the essence of the human spirit. She spins stories of love, lessons learned, conflict and resolution. Drea demonstrates her unforgettable melodies and explosive vocals on her new single “I Have To Let Go.” The song is rhythmic and alluring. “I Have To Let Go” is sure to appeal to fans of Pop music around the globe. Follow her on Instagram @dreajeann .

Single: “I Have To Let Go” by Drea Jeann

Link: https://youtu.be/kHmbcLw9Ku4

Media Contact

Name – Jesse Atkinson

E-mail – [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f287caa7-7c1b-4e82-90a7-aac5576661c6