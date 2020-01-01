Pope Francis apologized on Wednesday for having angrily slapped a woman’s arm when she had grabbed hold of his hand and yanked him towards her, saying he had lost his patience and set a “bad example”.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pope apologizes for “bad example” of slapping arm of pilgrim who tugged him - January 1, 2020
- Exclusive: Airbus beats goal with 863 jet deliveries in 2019, ousts Boeing from top spot - January 1, 2020
- Iraqi paramilitaries call for withdrawal from U.S. embassy - January 1, 2020