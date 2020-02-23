Pope appears to give thumbs down to Trump’s Mideast peace plan

Pope Francis on Sunday warned against “inequitable solutions” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying they would only be a prelude to new crises, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace proposal.
