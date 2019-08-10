Pope Francis has approved new statutes for the Vatican Bank, making an external audit obligatory and introducing other changes to bolster reforms that have turned around the once scandal-ridden institution.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pope caps reform of Vatican bank with new statutes - August 10, 2019
- Hollywood star Gere speaks out to support migrants on Spanish rescue ship - August 10, 2019
- Organizers of El Paso march say they will stand against hatred, one week after massacre - August 10, 2019