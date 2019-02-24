Pope, ending conference, calls for ‘all-out battle’ against abuse of minors

Pope Francis, ending a landmark Vatican conference on clergy sexual abuse of minors, called on Sunday for an “all-out battle” against a crime he called abominable and that should be “erased from the face of the earth”.
