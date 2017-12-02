DHAKA (Reuters) – Pope Francis ended a diplomatically tricky trip to Asia on Saturday, seeking the forgiveness of Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh after his controversial decision to not directly refer to their plight when he visited their homeland, Myanmar.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pope ends sensitive trip to Asia after seeking Rohingya forgiveness - December 2, 2017
- Turkey’s Erdogan says U.S. courts cannot put Turkey on trial - December 2, 2017
- How McConnell kept Republicans in line to win Senate tax bill - December 2, 2017