Pope Francis arrived on Saturday in Japan, the second leg of a week-long Asian trip whose main aim is to bring an anti-nuclear message to Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the world’s only cities to suffer atomic bombing in wartime.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Japan foreign minister says to discuss wartime labor issue with South Korean counterpart - November 23, 2019
- Japan, South Korea agreed to hold summit next month: Japan official - November 23, 2019
- Pope Francis arrives in Japan to promote anti-nuclear message - November 23, 2019