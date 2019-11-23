Pope Francis, a passionate anti-nuclear campaigner, brings his message that nuclear weapons should be abolished to Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the two Japanese cities devastated by atomic bombings in World War Two and the only places in the world to so suffer.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong district council elections begin peacefully on Sunday morning - November 23, 2019
- UK’s Johnson on track for majority of almost 50 lawmakers: analysis - November 23, 2019
- Pope Francis brings anti-nuclear message to Japan’s bombed cities - November 23, 2019