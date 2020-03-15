Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome to pray for end of virus

Pope Francis ventured into a deserted Rome on Sunday to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, as the Vatican said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time.
