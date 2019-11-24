Pope Francis brought his campaign to abolish nuclear weapons to the only two cities ever hit by atomic bombs on Sunday, calling their possession indefensibly perverse and immoral and their use a crime against mankind and nature.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pope urges abolition of nuclear weapons at Japan’s ground zeros - November 24, 2019
- Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks - November 24, 2019
- Saudi Aramco’s CEO met Kuwait sovereign fund to discuss IPO: source - November 24, 2019