Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Poptential™ Free World History Content Tackles Latin American Independence

Poptential™ Free World History Content Tackles Latin American Independence

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Poptential™, a family of award-winning social studies course packages that infuse lessons with digital storytelling using pop culture references, offers an array of engaging content to help World History instructors address National Hispanic Heritage Month and Latin American Independence. Click to Tweet.

National Hispanic Heritage Month, observed yearly in the United States from September 15-October 15, marks the anniversary of Latin America’s independence from Spanish rule and recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history and culture of the United States.

“Latin Americans who struggled for independence from the Spanish and Portuguese looked to revolutionary ideals that grew out of the American and French revolutions,” said Julie Smitherman, a former social studies teacher and director of content at Certell, Inc., the nonprofit behind Poptential. “Poptential shows the links between these movements, drawing on modern sitcoms and movies to illustrate key ideas.”

The Poptential World History curriculum and digital media examples bring to life the ideas and revolutionaries that influenced Latin American independence, including:

American and French Revolutions spark a passion for freedom – Module 21 of Poptential American History volume 2 shows how American and French Revolution ideas influenced Latin American freedom fighters, and features an animated comedy short from the Mr. Peabody & Sherman movie when they visit Marie Antoinette during the French Revolution in 1789.

Enlightenment ideas spread to Latin America – The Enlightenment period led individuals across Europe and the Americas to question authoritarianism. A video clip from the popular television show The Good Place in Module 21.1 features a professor teaching students the three philosophies studied during the Enlightenment.

Latin America’s Liberators – Module 23.1 focuses on the history of Latin America’s war for Independence. By 1825, 17 countries had achieved independence from Spain. A video clip from the movie The Liberator highlights the fight for freedom led by Simón Bolívar, one of the most influential figures in Latin American history.

Poptential uses a variety of pop culture media to illustrate concepts, including those taken from sitcoms, movies, animations, cartoons, late-night shows, and other sources.

Poptential course packages are standards-based and developed by teachers. They include everything instructors need to teach a subject, including lessons, e-books, bell ringers, quizzes, and tests. All content is available via a digital platform that allows students to access lessons even in poor bandwidth environments.

Poptential course packages in American History, World History, U.S. Government/Civics, and Economics are available free at www.poptential.org.

About Certell, Inc.
Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster a generation of independent thinkers. More than 30,000 teachers from throughout the United States have signed up to use Certell’s Poptential™ family of free social studies courses, and thousands more students are reached through Certell’s college-level courses in law and economics, and SensibleSchool™ instruction for home-schoolers, employees, and inmates. Certell course packages have won a number of awards, including EdTech Digest Awards for Curriculum and Instruction Solution, Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School, Tech Edvocate Awards, Bronze Award of Excellence from the National Association of Economics Educators, and Civvys Awards. More information is available at certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-340-6823
mconklin@teamclarus.com

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422
kathy@mattsonpr.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.