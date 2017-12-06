Popular Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Resource Expansion Continues

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A pet friendly rehab website that promotes substance abuse recovery for people who want to bring their dog or cat to rehab is gaining more clients. Rehabsthatallowpets.com is now working with new pet friendly rehabs in Los Angeles.

Treatment centers for drugs and alcohol addiction are becoming more and more tolerant to patients who want to bring their pet to rehab. There are even detox and treatment homes with special rooms dedicated for these types of guests. Pet friendly drug rehab centers are a great opportunity for struggling addicts who do not have someone who can take care of their pet while in recovery, or have a tough time without their favorite companion.

Los Angeles is the largest city in California, and is home to many individuals struggling with substance abuse. Pet friendly inpatient drug rehab facilities can help some of these residents who are putting off recovery because of the anxiety of not having their pet with them. Pets can provide a vital role in recovery right from the beginning. A person’s pet can bring comfort and help to relieve the stress that comes with entering a rehab. Multiple studies have shown that pets reduce anxiety and can help with depression, those two items alone are reason enough to allow animals into a drug treatment program.

The website forms relationships with multiple facilities in each city to help assist patients with different options. Finding the best pet friendly drug rehab California location for treatment is as easy as calling the toll-free number listed on the site.

The U.S. is struggling with a heroin epidemic, and many new articles on drug addiction are covering the news outlets about this issue that the nation is facing. Finding help for many struggling addicts can be a challenging journey. Luckily for some there are more and more programs that cater to different situations. From rehabs that allow couples, to facilities that focus on LGBTQ patients, many centers are doing all they can to nudge people into treatment.

