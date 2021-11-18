Popular Hispanic Plantains Are Coming to America as a Healthy Snack

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are Rich With Minerals, Fiber, Iron, and Potassium

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips Contain No Added Sugar Mr. Favourite plantain chips, which have no added sugar, are 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans fat-free. Plantains, a type of banana, are believed to have originated from Southeast Asia, although other sources place them in eastern Africa as early as 3000 BCs.

New Healthy Snacks for Every Occasion Mr. Favourite has taken plantains and created chips for every occasion. The chips are great if you are craving a snack that is crunchy and savory,

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plantains have gone mainstream.

Often found in Hispanic groceries in the U.S., the first cousin of bananas is now easily found in mainstream supermarkets.

“Although the plantain is called the ‘cooking banana’, you don’t have to do any cooking with Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips. We have done that for you and created great tasting and healthier chips than traditional brands,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite, which makes a variety of plantain chips that will soon be available in the U.S.

Paulose said Mr.Favourite uses only three simple ingredients: Green plantains, canola oil, and salt.

Healthline.com describes green plantains as a superfood that is a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

“Since plantains are a source of vitamin C, our chips are great for your immune system,” he said. “They are also rich in vitamin B6, which is recommended for a healthy heart and mind, and fiber, the healthy carbohydrate, helps keep you feeling full and not hungry.”

Here is what you will not find in Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips.

“We don’t use ingredients that sound like chemicals,” Paulose said. “Just natural ingredients.”

Paulose said his plantain chips will soon roll out in the U.S.

“We are entering the U.S. market where consumers are seeking out healthy food more than ever,” he said. “Our chips are a healthier alternative to regular chips.

“Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are also low in sugar and sodium, which people are very concerned about,” Paulose said.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips come in three delicious flavors:

Regular flavor, when sometimes simple is better.

Mouthwatering Sour Cream & Onion.

Chili Garlic, a tasteful blend of coarsely ground chilies and garlic with a sweet and spicy sense of flavor.

“Our chips have it all. Healthy. Great taste,” he said.

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

Attachments

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips Contain No Added Sugar

New Healthy Snacks for Every Occasion

CONTACT: Robert Grant Mr. Favourite 5614213045 pr@nutrapr.com