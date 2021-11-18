Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Popular Hispanic Plantains Are Coming to America as a Healthy Snack

Popular Hispanic Plantains Are Coming to America as a Healthy Snack

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are Rich With Minerals, Fiber, Iron, and Potassium

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips Contain No Added Sugar

Mr. Favourite plantain chips, which have no added sugar, are 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans fat-free. Plantains, a type of banana, are believed to have originated from Southeast Asia, although other sources place them in eastern Africa as early as 3000 BCs.

Mr. Favourite plantain chips, which have no added sugar, are 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans fat-free. Plantains, a type of banana, are believed to have originated from Southeast Asia, although other sources place them in eastern Africa as early as 3000 BCs.

New Healthy Snacks for Every Occasion

Mr. Favourite has taken plantains and created chips for every occasion. The chips are great if you are craving a snack that is crunchy and savory,

Mr. Favourite has taken plantains and created chips for every occasion. The chips are great if you are craving a snack that is crunchy and savory,

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plantains have gone mainstream.

Often found in Hispanic groceries in the U.S., the first cousin of bananas is now easily found in mainstream supermarkets.

“Although the plantain is called the ‘cooking banana’, you don’t have to do any cooking with Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips. We have done that for you and created great tasting and healthier chips than traditional brands,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite, which makes a variety of plantain chips that will soon be available in the U.S.

Paulose said Mr.Favourite uses only three simple ingredients: Green plantains, canola oil, and salt.

Healthline.com describes green plantains as a superfood that is a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

“Since plantains are a source of vitamin C, our chips are great for your immune system,” he said. “They are also rich in vitamin B6, which is recommended for a healthy heart and mind, and fiber, the healthy carbohydrate, helps keep you feeling full and not hungry.”

Here is what you will not find in Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips.

“We don’t use ingredients that sound like chemicals,” Paulose said. “Just natural ingredients.”

Paulose said his plantain chips will soon roll out in the U.S.

“We are entering the U.S. market where consumers are seeking out healthy food more than ever,” he said. “Our chips are a healthier alternative to regular chips.

“Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are also low in sugar and sodium, which people are very concerned about,” Paulose said.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips come in three delicious flavors:

  • Regular flavor, when sometimes simple is better.
  • Mouthwatering Sour Cream & Onion.
  • Chili Garlic, a tasteful blend of coarsely ground chilies and garlic with a sweet and spicy sense of flavor.

“Our chips have it all. Healthy. Great taste,” he said.

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

Attachments

  • Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips Contain No Added Sugar
  • New Healthy Snacks for Every Occasion 
CONTACT: Robert Grant
Mr. Favourite
5614213045
pr@nutrapr.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.