EXCLUSIVE – Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who’s under consideration as former President Donald Trump’s running mate, is weighing in on the GOP Senate primary in a key battleground state.
Scott on Wednesday endorsed former Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan, a former House Intelligence Committee chair who is the front-runner in the August Republican primary in the fight to succeed longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who is not seeking re
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Popular Republican and Trump running mate contender makes first Senate endorsement in 2024 races - June 26, 2024
- Biden debate prep focused on ways to ‘trigger’ Trump as former president relies on campaigning: reports - June 26, 2024
- Black GOP lawmakers hold ‘Congress, Cognac, and Cigars’ event in key swing state - June 26, 2024