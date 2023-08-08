Population Health Management Solutions industry is projected to experience a robust CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2032. This growth trajectory is driven by the growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions.

Population Health Management Solutions Market size is predicted to reach USD 115.6 billion by 2032. As healthcare systems face increasing challenges, such as rising healthcare costs and the need for improved patient outcomes, the demand for population health management solutions has soared.

These solutions integrate data analytics, care coordination, and patient engagement tools for managing large patient populations. They enable healthcare providers to identify at-risk individuals, proactively intervene, and optimize care delivery. The emergence of various software platforms and technologies designed to support population health initiatives, in tandem with focus on advancing medical facilities.

Wider integration of software for efficient analysis of patient data

The population health management solutions market share from the software segment is expected to grow through 2032. The software enables healthcare organizations to collect, analyze, and interpret patient data, empowering them to identify health risks, track outcomes, and develop targeted interventions. With robust data analytics capabilities, population health management software allows for the identification of high-risk individuals and the implementation of proactive care plans. It also facilitates care coordination, patient engagement, and population health reporting. By streamlining workflows and providing actionable insights, this software helps healthcare providers optimize care delivery in a cost-effective manner.

Improved data security and flexibility to favor on-premise delivery

The population health management solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The on-premise segment is anticipated to drive market progression through 2032. On-premise solutions offer several advantages for healthcare institutes seeking greater control and security over their health management processes. With on-premise solutions, organizations have direct access to their data, ensuring data privacy and compliance with regulations. They also allow for customization and integration with existing systems, enabling seamless data exchange across different departments. Additionally, on-premise solutions offer faster data processing and real-time analytics capabilities, empowering organizations to make informed decisions promptly. The greater autonomy and flexibility in managing the population health initiatives are favoring the incorporation of on-premise population health management solutions.

Supportive government policies in the APAC region

Asia Pacific population health management solutions market is expected to register a strong CAGR through 2032, backed by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, aging population, and rising healthcare costs in the region. Governments and healthcare organizations in countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia are investing in healthcare IT infrastructure and adopting innovative technologies to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures. The focus on the development of tailored population health management solutions and supportive government policies.

Competitive sphere

Some of the leading players in the population health management solutions market are UnitedHealth Group (Optum, Inc), Oracle (Cerner Corporation), Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, i2i Population Health, Health Catalyst, HealthEC, LLC, Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.), IBM Corporation, Athena Health, COTIVITI, INC, MCKESSON CORPORATION, NXGN Management, LLC, and Health EC among others.

