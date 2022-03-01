Breaking News
Porch Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

– Reports $192.4 Million of Full Year 2021 Revenue, up 166% Year-Over-Year –

– Provides 2022 Guidance of $320 Million in Revenue and $600 Million of Gross Written Premium, Representing 66% and 95% Year-over-Year Growth Respectively; Targets Approximately -9% EBITDA Margin in 2022 –

– Announces acquisition of Residential Warranty Services to Continue Expansion Into Home Warranty and Home Inspection Software –

SEATTLE, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“Our operational and strategic execution delivered strong fourth quarter and full year results, highlighted by $192.4 million in full year revenues as well as our first quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the third quarter,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Founder, Chairman and CEO. “In our first year as a public company we continued to grow our position in key verticals such as home inspection, expanded into new software verticals such as mortgage and title, enhanced our insurance and warranty offerings via the acquisitions of Homeowners of America and American Home Protect, increased our insurance footprint into many new states, and raised capital to fund future growth. I am proud of the efforts of our team. We are excited to continue to build on our 2021 accomplishments and continue to execute on our strategy in 2022.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $51.6 million, an increase of 172% from $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Revenue less cost of revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 was $40.9 million or 79% of total revenue, compared to $14.7 million or 77% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Contribution margin was $22.4 million or 44% of total revenue, compared to $5.8 million or 31% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $22.6 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $7.9 million or -15% of total revenue, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.0 million or -22% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Vertical Software revenue for the quarter was $35.5 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $24.1 million or 68% of Vertical Software revenue, contribution margin was $14.0 million or 39% of Vertical Software revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million or 9% of Vertical Software revenue.
  • Insurance revenue for the quarter was $16.1 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $16.8 million or 104% of Insurance revenue, contribution margin was $8.7 million or 54% of Insurance revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million or 21% of Insurance revenue. These results reflect the full year impact of a change to how Homeowners of America accounts for claims fees as described later in this release.
  • Insurance gross written premium for the quarter was $101 million with 304 thousand policyholders.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Announced the acquisition of Floify, a leading SaaS provider for mortgage companies and loan officers.
  • Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, continued its nationwide expansion plan, now operating in 15 states.
  • Launched nationwide inspection pop-up conferences for home inspectors on its Inspection Fuel Tour.
  • Announced the addition of a new Pay-At-Close module to its suite of software solutions provided to home inspection companies through its inspection software business, Inspection Support Network.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Software and services to companies:

  • Average number of companies increased to 24,603 from 11,157 in Q4 2020.
  • Average revenue per company per month increased 26% to $699 from $556 in Q4 2020.

Monetized services for consumers:

  • Number of monetized services was 260,352 in Q4 2021, up from 169,949 in Q4 2020.
  • Average revenue per monetized service was $132, a 35% increase from $98 in Q4 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Total revenue for the full year 2021 was $192.4 million, an increase of 166% from total revenue of $72.3 million for the full year 2020.
  • Revenue less cost of revenue for the full year 2021 was $137.1 million or 71% of total revenue for the full year 2021, compared to $54.7 million or 76% of total revenue for the full year 2020.
  • Contribution margin was $78.8 million for the full year 2021 or 41% of total revenue for the full year 2021, compared to $22.4 million or 31% of total revenue for the full year 2020.
  • GAAP net loss for the full year of 2021 totaled $109.1 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $54.0 million for the full year 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP metric, for the full year 2021 totaled $26.5 or -13.8% of total revenue), an improvement on a percentage basis from the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.3 million or -25% of total revenue for the full year 2020.

Segment Results for the Full Year 2021

  • Vertical Software revenue for the full year 2021 was $137.2 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $96.6 million or 70% of full year Vertical Software revenue, contribution margin was $57.4 or 42% of Vertical Software revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million or 15% of Vertical Software revenue
  • Insurance revenue was $55.3 million, revenue less cost of revenue $40.6 million or 73% of Insurance revenue, contribution margin was $23.8 million or 43% of Insurance revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $6.5 million or 12% of Insurance revenue
  • Insurance gross written premium for the year was $307 million.

Acquisition of Residential Warranty Services
On February 28th Porch signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of certain businesses relating to home warranty products and inspector-centric software and services from Residential Warranty Services, Inc. (“RWS”). Total consideration is $33 million including $29 million of cash, $4 million of Porch stock and additional contingent consideration tied to the performance of a recently launched business line. Of the total consideration, $4.95 million was paid at signing. Full year 2022 revenue impact to Porch is expected to be approximately $8 million, with approximately $10 million of expected annualized revenue. The acquisition is targeted to close in early Q2 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook
Porch provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations.

2022E Guidance1
Gross Written Premium

~$600M

(95% year-over-year growth)
Revenue

~$320M

(66% year-over-year growth)
Revenue Less Cost of Revenue

~$210M

(53% year-over-year growth)
Adj. EBITDA

~-9% and >-$26.5M

(>400 basis points of Adj EBITDA margin improvement)

1 Guidance includes impact of announced but not yet closed acquisitions of CSE and RWS

Porch is not providing reconciliations of expected Adjusted EBITDA margin or contribution margin for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP because Porch is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of Porch’s control.

Previous revenue guidance of $195 million included the assumption of HOA’s claims fee revenue continuing to be booked on a gross basis as it had historically. Instead, this estimate of $7.5 million should have been reflected as a contra claims expense and not as revenue because of our reinsurance ceding. Thus, our guidance number would have been $187.5 million of revenue had we reflected this change. The actual financial results, of $192.4 million of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, have appropriately accounted for this issue with no net impact on Adjusted EBITDA loss as reported.

Porch also announced a Form 12b-25 filing with the SEC today providing for a fifteen (15) calendar day extension for its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Porch Group became a large accelerated filer as of December 31, 2021 and due to the related expanded requirements associated with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2022 and the reduced filing time from 90 days to 60 days after year end, Porch requires additional time to complete and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In preparing the Company’s financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting. While these material weaknesses create a reasonable possibility that an error in financial reporting may go undetected, no material adjustments, restatement or other revisions to previously issued financial statements are expected to be required. Porch currently expects to finalize its financial results and file its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K by March 16, 2022 (the expiration date of the extension period). Such a filing within the periods noted is considered timely.

Conference Call        
Porch management will host a conference call today (March 1, 2022) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). The presentation will be accompanied by a slide presentation available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.

All are invited to listen to the event by registering for the webinar here.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact Porch’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or PRCH@gatewayir.com.

A replay of the webinar will also be available in the Investors section of Porch’s corporate website.

About Porch Group
Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 24,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Porch Group, Inc.’s (“Porch”) future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue, contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics, business strategy and plans, and anticipated impacts from pending or completed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Porch and its management at the time they are made, are inherently uncertain.  Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to:  (1) expansion plans and opportunities, including recently completed acquisitions as well as future acquisitions or additional business combinations; (2) costs related to being a public company; (3) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (4) the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability; (5) further expansion into the insurance industry, and the related federal and state regulatory requirements; (6) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (7) the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued effect on the business and financial conditions of Porch; and (8) other risks and uncertainties described in Porch’s most recent Form 10-K/A and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), such as Porch’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Nothing in this release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this release. Porch does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes one or more non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as a percentage of revenue, contribution margin, and average revenue per monetized service.

Porch defines Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net, income taxes, other expenses, net, depreciation and amortization, certain non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related impacts, including compensation to the sellers that requires future service, amortization of intangible assets, gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements, if any, gain or loss on divestures and certain transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as a percentage of revenue is defined as Adjusted EBITDA (loss) divided by GAAP total revenue. Contribution margin is defined as revenue less all variable expenses, including cost of revenue, variable marketing and sales. Average revenue per monetized services in quarter is the average revenue generated per monetized service performed in a quarterly period. When calculating average revenue per monetized service in quarter, average revenue is defined as total quarterly monetized service revenues generated from monetized services.

Porch management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of Porch’s operating and financial performance, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, to evaluate financial and strategic planning matters, and to establish certain performance goals for incentive programs.  Porch believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with useful information to evaluate Porch’s operating and financial performance and trends and in comparing Porch’s financial results with competitors, other similar companies and companies across different industries, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, Porch’s definitions and methodology in calculating these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies.  In addition, Porch may modify the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material.

You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, as a substitute to or superior to financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude specified income and expenses, some of which may be significant or material, that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Porch’s consolidated financial statements. Porch may also incur future income or expenses similar to those excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures, and Porch’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exercise of management judgment about which income and expense are included or excluded in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

You should review the tables accompanying this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Porch is not providing reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Porch is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of Porch’s control. 


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, unaudited)

       Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
       2021        2020        2021   2020  
Revenue   $ 51,581     $ 18,596     $ 192,433     $ 72,299  
Operating expenses(1):                          
Cost of revenue     10,697       4,310       55,284       17,562  
Selling and marketing     23,635       11,222       84,271       41,665  
Product and technology     12,847       10,422       47,005       28,546  
General and administrative     25,248       12,660       91,711       28,199  
Gain on divestiture of businesses                       (1,442 )
Total operating expenses     72,427       38,614       278,271       114,530  
Operating loss     (20,846 )     (20,018 )     (85,838 )     (42,231 )
Other income (expense):                            
Interest expense     (1,461 )     (4,405 )     (5,757 )     (14,734 )
Change in fair value of earnout liability     (3,131 )           (18,519 )      
Change in fair value of private warrant liability     2,132       2,427       (15,389 )     2,427  
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt           4,671       5,110       5,748  
Investment income and realized gains, net of investment expenses     253             701        
Other income (expense), net     115       (4,881 )     340       (6,931 )
Total other income (expense)     (2,092 )     (2,188 )     (33,514 )     (13,490 )
Loss before income taxes     (22,938 )     (22,206 )     (119,352 )     (55,721 )
Income tax benefit     356       1,722       10,273       1,689  
Net loss   $ (22,582 )   $ (20,484 )   $ (109,079 )   $ (54,032 )
Induced conversion of preferred stock           (17,284 )           (17,284 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (22,582 )   $ (37,768 )   $ (109,079 )   $ (71,316 )
                         
Loss per share – basic   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.93 )   $ (1.16 )   $ (1.96 )
Loss per share – diluted   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.93 )   $ (1.16 )   $ (2.03 )
                         
Shares used in computing basic loss per share     97,862,144       40,499,732       93,884,566       36,344,234  
Shares used in computing diluted loss per share     98,588,325       40,499,732       93,884,566       36,374,215  
                         
      (1)   Amounts include stock-compensation expense, as follows:                  
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Cost of revenue   $     $ 1     $ 1     $ 2  
Selling and marketing     696       1,715       5,584       1,901  
Product and technology     1,701       4,629       7,223       5,248  
General and administrative     6,834       3,410       25,784       4,145  
    $ 9,231     $ 9,755     $ 38,592     $ 11,296  


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, unaudited)

       Year Ended December 31, 
       2021        2020  
Net loss   $ (109,079 )   $ (54,032 )
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Current period change in net unrealized loss, net of tax     (259 )      
Comprehensive loss   $ (109,338 )   $ (54,032 )


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Years Ended 2021 and 2020
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, unaudited)

    December 31,
    2021        2020  
Assets              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 315,741     $ 196,046  
Accounts receivable, net     27,121       4,268  
Short-term investments     9,251        
Reinsurance balance due     228,416        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     10,167       4,080  
Restricted cash     8,551       11,407  
Total current assets     599,247       215,801  
Property, equipment, and software, net     6,666       4,593  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     4,504        
Goodwill     225,654       28,289  
Long-term investments     58,324        
Intangible assets, net     129,830       15,961  
Restricted cash, non-current     500        
Long-term insurance commissions receivable     9,167       3,365  
Other assets     684       378  
Total assets   $ 1,034,576     $ 268,387  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable   $ 6,965     $ 9,203  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     33,246       9,905  
Deferred revenue     203,816       5,208  
Refundable customer deposit     15,274       2,664  
Current portion of long-term debt     150       4,746  
Losses and loss adjustment expense reserves     61,949        
Other insurance liabilities, current     40,024        
Total current liabilities     361,424       31,726  
Long-term debt     414,585       43,237  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     2,694        
Refundable customer deposit, non-current           529  
Earnout liability, at fair value     13,866       50,238  
Private warrant liability, at fair value     15,193       31,534  
Other liabilities (includes $9,617 and $3,549 at fair value, respectively)     12,242       3,798  
Total liabilities     820,004       161,062  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)              
Stockholders’ equity              
Common stock, $0.0001 par value:     10       8  
Authorized shares – 400,000,000 and 400,000,000, respectively              
Issued and outstanding shares – 97,961,597 and 81,669,151, respectively            
Additional paid-in capital     641,406       424,823  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (259 )      
Accumulated deficit     (426,585 )     (317,506 )
Total stockholders’ equity     214,572       107,325  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,034,576     $ 268,387  


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(all numbers in thousands, unaudited)

    Year Ended December 31, 
    2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (109,079 )   $ (54,032 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities            
Depreciation and amortization     16,386       6,644  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     1,861        
Loss on sale and impairment of long-lived assets     595       895  
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (5,110 )     (5,748 )
Loss on remeasurement of debt           895  
Gain on divestiture of businesses           (1,442 )
Loss on remeasurement of Legacy Porch warrants           2,584  
Loss (gain) on remeasurement of private warrant liability     15,389       (2,427 )
Loss (gain) on remeasurement of contingent consideration     (2,244 )     1,700  
Loss on remeasurement of earnout liability     18,519        
Stock-based compensation     38,592       11,296  
Amortization of premium/accretion of discount, net     1,317        
Net realized gains on investments     67        
Interest expense (non-cash)     998       7,488  
Deferred taxes           (30 )
Other     1,055       7  
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures             
Accounts receivable     (1,260 )     203  
Reinsurance balance due     (15,343 )      
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (1,151 )     (2,587 )
Accounts payable     (11,779 )     4,092  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     (17,757 )     (15,946 )
Losses and loss adjustment expense reserves     (22,417 )      
Other insurance liabilities, current     15,969        
Deferred revenue     56,287       2,206  
Refundable customer deposits     11,324       (3,521 )
Deferred income tax benefit     (9,760 )      
Long-term insurance commissions receivable     (5,802 )     (3,365 )
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     (2,141 )      
Other     (9,297 )     2,419  
Net cash used in operating activities     (34,781 )     (48,669 )
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (972 )     (279 )
Capitalized internal use software development costs     (3,718 )     (2,601 )
Purchases of short-term and long-term investments     (24,006 )      
Maturities, sales of short-term and long-term investments     21,694        
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (256,430 )     (7,791 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (263,432 )     (10,671 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from recapitalization and PIPE financing           305,133  
Distribution to stockholders           (30,000 )
Transaction costs – recapitalization           (5,652 )
Proceeds from debt issuance, net of fees     413,537       66,190  
Repayments of principal and related fees     (46,965 )     (81,640 )
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of fees           4,714  
Capped call transactions     (52,913 )      
Proceeds from exercises of warrants     126,741        
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and Legacy Porch warrants     4,288       911  
Income tax withholdings paid upon vesting of restricted stock units     (29,136 )      
Repurchase of stock           (42 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     415,552       259,614  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   $ 117,339     $ 200,274  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   $ 207,453     $ 7,179  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period   $ 324,792     $ 207,453  


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Equity
Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(all numbers in thousands, unaudited)

                      Accumulated    
            Additional         Other   Total
    Common Stock   Paid-in   Accumulated   Comprehensive   Stockholders’
    Shares   Amount   Capital   Deficit   Loss   Equity (Deficit)
Balances as of January 1, 2020   34,197,822     $ 3   $ 203,492     $ (263,474 )   $     $ (59,979 )
Net loss                   (54,032 )           (54,032 )
Stock-based compensation             10,660                   10,660  
Stock-based compensation – earnout   1,976,332           636                   636  
Issuance of Series B and Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock   682,539           4,836                   4,836  
Conversion of convertible notes to Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock   198,750           1,436                   1,436  
Repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred stock   (75,162 )         (480 )                 (480 )
Issuance of common stock warrants             44                   44  
Vesting of restricted stock awards issued for acquisitions   472,141                              
Issuance of common stock for acquisitions   785,330           6,898                   6,898  
Exercise of stock options and warrants   505,711           1,029                   1,029  
Net share settlement of common stock options and restricted stock units   1,189,911                              
Shareholder contribution             17,584                   17,584  
Inducement to convert preferred stock             (17,284 )                 (17,284 )
Impacts of recognition of contingent beneficial conversion feature             (5,208 )                 (5,208 )
Conversion of common stock warrants into common stock   1,705,266                              
Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants into common stock   702,791           11,029                   11,029  
Recapitalization and PIPE financing   35,304,052       5     239,722                   239,727  
Tax impacts of recapitalization             187                   187  
Earnout liability   4,023,668           (50,238 )                 (50,238 )
Cancellation of redeemable convertible preferred stock repurchase liability             480                   480  
Balances as of January 1, 2021   81,669,151     $ 8   $ 424,823     $ (317,506 )   $     $ 107,325  
Net loss                   (109,079 )     (259 )     (109,338 )
Stock-based compensation             15,631                   15,631  
Stock-based compensation – earnout             22,961                   22,961  
Issuance of common stock for acquisitions   2,042,652       1     35,706                   35,707  
Contingent consideration for acquisitions             6,685                   6,685  
Reclassification of earnout liability upon vesting             54,891                   54,891  
Reclassification of private warrant liability upon exercise             31,730                   31,730  
Vesting of restricted stock awards   2,549,223                              
Exercise of stock warrants   11,521,412       1     126,768                   126,769  
Exercise of stock options   1,700,557           4,326                   4,326  
Income tax withholdings   (1,521,398 )         (28,940 )                 (28,940 )
Capped call transactions             (52,913 )                 (52,913 )
Transaction costs             (262 )                 (262 )
Balances as of December 31, 2021   97,961,597     $ 10   $ 641,406     $ (426,585 )   $ (259 )   $ 214,572  


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(all numbers in thousands, unaudited)

   
CORPORATE
   INSURANCE
   VERTICAL SOFTWARE
   Consolidated  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (14,476 )   $ 3,449     $ 3,180     $ (7,848 )
    N/A       21 %     9 %     -15 %
Less:                              
Acquisition and related expense   795       29             824  
Loss on re-measurement of warrants   (2,132 )                 (2,132 )
Loss on re-measurement of earnout liability   3,131                   3,131  
Revaluation of contingent consideration   (2,427 )           563       (1,864 )
Non-cash bonus expense   (1,378 )                 (1,378 )
Non-cash stock-based compensation   6,489       400       2,342       9,231  
Non-cash long-lived asset impairment charge   50             285       335  
Other, net   (38 )     0       (78 )     (115 )
Depreciation and amortization   597       1,001       4,000       5,598  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (1,135 )     778       2       (356 )
Interest expense   1,348       444       (332 )     1,460  
   Net income (loss) $ (19,775 )   $ 796     $ (3,603 )   $ (22,582 )
                               


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
(all numbers in thousands, unaudited)

      CORPORATE   INSURANCE   VERTICAL SOFTWARE   Consolidated
Adjusted EBITDA (loss)   $ (53,760 )   $ 6,533     $ 20,733     $ (26,493 )
      N/A       12 %     15 %     -13.8 %
Less:                        
Acquisition and related expense     5, 331       29             5,360  
Loss on re-measurement of warrants     15,389                   15,389  
Loss on re-measurement of earnout liability     18,519                   18,519  
Revaluation of contingent consideration     (2,807 )           563       (2,244 )
Non-cash stock-based compensation     33,180       876       4,537       38,592  
Non-cash long-lived asset impairment charge     252             298       550  
Other, net     (81 )     (1 )     (259 )     (341 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (5,099 )           (11 )     (5,110 )
Depreciation and amortization     2,915       3,432       10,039       16,386  
Income tax benefit     (8,139 )     (1,788 )     (346 )     (10,273 )
Interest expense     4,739       508       510       5,757  
   Net income (loss)   $ (117,959 )   $ 3,477     $ 5,402     $ (109,079 )


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Monetized Services Revenue
Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021
(all numbers in thousands, unaudited)

  2021   2021
Monetized Services Revenue $ 34,366   $ 137,383
Other Operating Revenue   17,215     55,050
   Total Revenue $ 51,581   $ 192,433


PORCH GROUP, INC.
Revenue Less Cost of Revenue and Contribution Margin
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(all numbers in thousands, unaudited)

      CORPORATE       INSURANCE       VERTICAL
SOFTWARE		       Consolidated  
Revenue   $     $ 16,060     $ 35,520     $ 51,581  
Cost of Revenue   $     $ (715 )   $ 11,412     $ 10,697  
Revenue Less Cost of Revenue   $     $ 16,775     $ 24,108     $ 40,883  
      N/A     104 %     68 %     79 %
                 
                 
Revenue   $     $ 16,060     $ 35,520     $ 51,581  
Cost of Revenue   $     $ (715 )   $ 11,412     $ 10,697  
Sales & Marketing (Variable)   $ 287     $ 8,065     $ 10,089     $ 18,440  
Contribution Margin   $ (287 )   $ 8,711     $ 14,019     $ 22,443  
      N/A     54 %     39 %     44 %
                     
                 
Sales & Marketing (Fixed)   $ 905     $ 473     $ 3,816     $ 5,195  
Product & Technology   $ 6,003     $ 621     $ 6,223     $ 12,847  
General & Administrative   $ 11,407     $ 5,849     $ 7,991     $ 25,248  
Total Operating Expenses   $ 18,602     $ 14,293     $ 39,531     $ 72,427  
Operating Loss   $ (18,602 )   $ 1,767     $ (4,011 )   $ (20,846 )

 

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Revenue Less Cost of Revenue and Contribution Margin
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
(all numbers in thousands, unaudited)

     CORPORATE       INSURANCE       VERTICAL SOFTWARE       Consolidated  
Revenue  $     $ 55,283     $ 137,150     $ 192,433  
Cost of Revenue $     $ 14,693     $ 40,591     $ 55,284  
Revenue Less Cost of Revenue  $     $ 40,590     $ 96,559     $ 137,149  
    N/A       73 %     70 %     71 %
                                
                               
Revenue  $     $ 55,283     $ 137,150     $ 192,433  
Cost of Revenue  $     $ 14,693     $ 40,591     $ 55,284  
Sales & Marketing (Variable)  $ 2,444     $ 16,763     $ 39,111     $ 58,317  
Contribution Margin  $ (2,444 )   $ 23,828     $ 57,448     $ 78,832  
     N/A       43 %     42 %     41 %
                                
                                
Sales & Marketing (Fixed)  $ 5,416     $ 7,059     $ 13,479     $ 25,954  
Product & Technology $ 26,675     $ 1,055     $ 19,276     $ 44,005  
General & Administrative $ 58,100     $ 14,197     $ 19,414     $ 91,711  
Total Operating Expenses  $ 92,635     $ 53,766     $ 131,870     $ 278,271  
Operating Loss $ (92,635 )   $ 1,517     $ 5,280     $ (85,838 )

Investor Relations Contacts:   
Walter Ruddy, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
Porch Group, Inc.
(206) 715-2369
walter@porch.com

Matt Glover/Alex Thompson
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
PRCH@gatewayir.com

Porch Press contact:
Catherine Adcock
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 386-6332
PRCH@gatewayir.com

