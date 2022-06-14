Porch Group’s, Rynoh, Launches Highly-Anticipated Escheatment Software Module

Breaking News
RynohEscheat Helps Title Companies Streamline Unclaimed Property Reporting

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porch Group’s (NASDAQ: PRCH) Rynoh, the premier provider of settlement software for the title, real estate, and settlement industries has officially launched its next software module, RynohEscheat.

The long-awaited module simplifies regulatory compliance across the country. This easy-to-use cloud-based software seamlessly integrates with bank accounts ensuring that title agents are notified of unclaimed funds and helps to facilitate the claims process in accordance with each state’s escheatment reporting regulations.

“The RynohEscheat product is a significant advancement in the title and real estate settlement sector,” said Mary Gomez, Rynoh President. “There are tens of billions of dollars in unclaimed funds across the U.S. Our software generates awareness for our clients, ensuring they are not unknowingly in possession of any of those funds.”

Porch Group acquired Virginia-based Rynoh in May 2021, to expand the Company’s reach into the title industry, helping these companies to grow and run more efficient operations.

“At Porch Group, we strive to make every aspect of the home simple,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch Group founder, chairman, and CEO. “We believe Rynoh’s commitment to automating laborious processes that title and settlement companies now deal with manually will continue to help us grow market share and deliver strong customer value.”

About Porch Group
Porch Group is a Seattle-based, vertical software platform for the homeowner industry. Porch Group provides software and services to over 25,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, utility companies and loan officers, home inspectors, warranty companies, and real estate agencies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, and home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

