Revolutionary saliva collection tool standardizes samples through the industry’s first and only filtered collection tip, producing ready-to-use samples that are easy for consumers to collect

ATLANTA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Porex Life Sciences Institute, a member of Filtration Group providing integrated solutions in the life sciences field, announced today during the 2023 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting that it is expanding the availability of its Saletto® Oral Fluid Collection Device to the genetic and genomic testing market. The aim of this expansion is to help more individuals predict their risk of certain chronic diseases through easy access to state-of-the-art saliva collection technology.

Originally launched to the market in April 2021, Saletto is the first saliva collection device to incorporate filtration that can reduce and standardize the viscosity of saliva samples, eliminating common preparation steps and sample dilution, and producing a ready-to-use sample. It improves saliva-based diagnostics by delivering consistent, high-quality samples for greater testing accuracy.

“Experts around the world concur that genomic information is a vital resource to making informed medical decisions,” said Avi Robbins, president of Porex Life Sciences Institute. “The widespread availability of reliable tests like our oral fluid collection device can not only encourage more routine genetic testing, but also aid in more individualized disease treatment and prevention strategies that directly incorporate results.”

Saletto’s intentional design makes it intuitive and easy to use – the device is placed into the user’s mouth where saliva is pushed into a soft collection pad that is designed to collect a targeted sample volume, triggering the color-change indicator to alert the user that collection is complete. It is designed to be used by all age groups and abilities, independently or with the use of a caregiver, and provides users with a more comfortable experience, eliminating any test hesitancy that comes with fear of needles or the discomfort of spitting into a tube.

“Resolving saliva sample variability and ensuring saliva tests can be incorporated into laboratory workflows is key to expanding the use of saliva testing,” said David T.W. Wong, D.M.D., D.M.Sc., director of the UCLA Center for Oral/Head and Neck Research and an active scientist in oral cancer and saliva diagnostics research. “Saletto is a saliva collection device to reduce and standardize the viscosity of saliva samples, in an easy-to-use, at-home tool.”

About the Porex Life Sciences Institute

The Porex Life Sciences Institute’s solutions in life sciences harness and build upon Porex’s material science and porous technology expertise established over the past 60 years in biological collection materials, size-exclusion filtration, and proven performance in saliva collection media, which is widely used in infectious disease, drugs of abuse and endocrinology diagnostic testing. As part of Filtration Group, PLSI is backed by the fastest-growing conglomerate of global specialized filtration companies in the world and leverages a network of over 140 locations across 28 countries. For more information visit: www.porexlifesciences.com.

