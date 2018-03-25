WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An adult-film actress who claims she had sex with Donald Trump before he was president said on Sunday she had been threatened in 2011 while in a parking lot with her infant daughter to discourage her from discussing the relationship.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Boeing completes Dreamliner family with first 787-10 delivery - March 25, 2018
- Porn star says she was threatened to keep silence on Trump: TV interview - March 25, 2018
- Time Warner looks appealing as antitrust trial underway: Barron’s - March 25, 2018