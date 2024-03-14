Pornhub, a pornographic website, disabled users in Texas from accessing the site on Thursday after the state attorney general and lawmakers sought to require adult websites to verify the age of visiting users.
Last month, Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Aylo Global Entertainment and Aylo USA, Incorporated — the conglomerate that owns Pornhub — for failing to verify users’ ages before granting access to its pornographic websites.
In a message to u
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Nevada Republican who lost 2022 Senate primary seeking Democratic Sen. Rosen’s seat in key US race - March 14, 2024
- Schumer-affiliated PAC jumps into crucial GOP Senate primary to boost Trump’s endorsed candidate - March 14, 2024
- Democratic Texas congressman compares Latinos for Trump to ‘Jews for Hitler’ - March 14, 2024