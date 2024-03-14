Pornhub, a pornographic website, disabled users in Texas from accessing the site on Thursday after the state attorney general and lawmakers sought to require adult websites to verify the age of visiting users.

Last month, Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Aylo Global Entertainment and Aylo USA, Incorporated — the conglomerate that owns Pornhub — for failing to verify users’ ages before granting access to its pornographic websites.

In a message to u

[Read Full story at source]