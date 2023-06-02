One-off 911 built by Porsche Classic in collaboration with the Porsche Club of America

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe Heads to Auction Classic Coupe

Atlanta, Georgia, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As one of many very special lots included in the Broad Arrow 75th Anniversary Porsche Auction, the one-off 1999 Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe will find its owner on June 8, 2023.

The car is a Sonderwunsch Factory One-Off special wishes project completed by Porsche Classic in collaboration with the Porsche Club of America (PCA). A “001/001” badge underscores its scarcity. A ducktail spoiler reminiscent of the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7, a double-bubble roof, 18-inch forged aluminum Fuchs wheels and unique paint combine to create a striking resemblance to the Type 997 911 Sport Classic.

Based on a 1998 911 Carrera, the chassis, brakes and engine are taken from the 996.2 911 GT3, the first such model homologated for sale in the U.S. Accordingly, the naturally aspirated 3.6-liter flat-six generates 381 horsepower. The donor car, which PCA Executive Director Vu Nguyen found in a state of neglect in Colombia, Virginia, traveled to the Porsche Classic workshop near the main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. There, it went through restoration including total disassembly, and strengthening of the body-in-white using both original and newly developed parts.

In 2022, it made the journey back to the U.S. to attend several PCA events before ultimately crossing the auction block with a value reference of $292,865 and no reserve.

