Six iconic Porsche liveries will adorn a limited collection of Xbox consoles released throughout the summer

Atlanta, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A limited collection of custom Xbox Series X consoles and matching Xbox Wireless Controllers in vibrant colors are being released based on six historic Porsche motorsport liveries.

Racing gaming has achieved extraordinary new levels of immersion over the years leading to new collaborations. Xbox has worked closely with Porsche to bring its iconic design to the platform through hits like the Forza franchise. These liveries are now a part of racing lore, and the Xbox 75th Anniversary collection pays homage to six of Porsche’s most unforgettable looks by reimagining them for the Xbox Series X console and accompanying controllers. We will unveil the following six limited-edition console designs at major auto and gaming events around the globe this summer:

Porsche 911 GT1 won 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1998.

won 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1998. Porsche Hippie was a race car unlike any other. It was adorned in deep blue and bright green “hippie” colors.

was a race car unlike any other. It was adorned in deep blue and bright green “hippie” colors. Porsche Pink Pig was a pink race car. Pink? Yes. Covered in butcher-style cuts. It’s a race livery that gained cult status.

was a pink race car. Pink? Yes. Covered in butcher-style cuts. It’s a race livery that gained cult status. Porsche Salzburg gave Porsche its very first overall win at Le Mans.

gave Porsche its very first overall win at Le Mans. Porsche Racing Edition is often referred to as the white whale (or Moby Dick) because of its huge tail.

is often referred to as the white whale (or Moby Dick) because of its huge tail. Porsche 75th is the current race livery on the 963. This design celebrates/incorporates some of Porsche’s most famous racing colors.

“Many people who end up being our most dedicated fans had their first encounter with Porsche through gaming,” says Robert Ader, Vice President Global Marketing at Porsche AG. “That’s why it plays a key role for us to stay relevant not just among current fans but among new generations, showcasing in the most awesome and engaging way what our brand has to offer.”

“Porsche is thrilled to team up with Xbox to design custom, limited-edition gaming consoles to continue inspiring gamers to dream – both virtually and in the real world,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “With over 30,000 motorsport victories to date, it wasn’t easy to select only six liveries, but we’ve chosen some of the most iconic ones that our fans will recognize from notable victories over the years.”

While not for retail, over the next four months, fans can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a console and controller from Porsche’s collaboration with Xbox. Even for those who don’t follow motorsports, the unique color schemes turn the Xbox consoles into enticing design pieces.

“Xbox and its fan base are no stranger to Porsche and the incredible capabilities of its high-performance vehicles in our beloved racing and driving games like Forza Horizon 5,” said Marcos Waltenberg, Director of Global Partnerships at Xbox. “That’s why we’re excited to team up with the renowned sports car brand to create special edition Xbox hardware that celebrates their milestone anniversary given our shared vision and goal of reaching global audiences who love cars, gaming and self-expression.”

Fans in the U.S., U.K. and Germany can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win the Porsche-inspired Xbox Series X consoles with matching Xbox Wireless Controllers by visiting www.porschexboxsweepstakes.com from June 8 to October 1. Each Porsche-inspired console will have a corresponding video shared on Porsche and Xbox social channels, beginning with the Porsche 963 / 75th Anniversary console.

Since 2005, Porsche and Microsoft’s Turn 10 Studios have collaborated on co-branded elements for Porsche and the Forza franchise. Beginning with the original Forza Motorsport and continuing through the franchise, including the latest Forza Horizon 5, Porsche vehicles have been a part of the racing lineup available to players. This partnership has consistently created new ways for fans to get behind the wheel of a Porsche, and has further established the automaker as an innovator in motorsport.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver

development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand’s more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

