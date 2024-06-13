The partnership will dramatically increase the number of available charging stations in the Porsche Charging Service

Atlanta, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced it has signed an agreement with ChargePoint, a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), which will enable access to its charging network within the Porsche Charging Service. The collaboration will increase the number of chargers available to Porsche customers to more than 86,000 across the United States.

“We passionately believe in choice, and as a result we are constantly looking for opportunities to enhance our customer experience and expand charging options,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA, “this is a significant step in that direction, and well-timed as we look forward to the arrival of both the new Taycan arriving at Porsche Centers this summer but also the all-new Macan Electric later this year.”

The My Porsche app enables drivers to easily find, use and pay at charging stations. This partnership bolsters the existing integration with Electrify America, allowing both Porsche EV and PHEV customers to charge at ChargePoint and roaming partner charging stations via the My Porsche app. With this addition all Porsche Charging Service Customers will be able to charge at more than 75% of all J1772 and CCS1 charging ports across the United States. These additional charging stations will become available in Q4 2024.

“ChargePoint is honored to help Porsche provide their drivers with a charging experience that aligns with the rest of their renowned brand experience,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “We are pleased to offer more charging options for Porsche drivers, and ChargePoint software will enhance their experience by enabling integrated and frictionless charging.”

In late 2023 Porsche announced planned implementation of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port for future products in the North American region. In addition, the company is exploring adapter solutions for existing vehicles to access the Tesla Supercharger network, starting in the first half of 2025.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 200 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., three Porsche studios and five satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand’s 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

