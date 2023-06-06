Mirage The legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 is features as the car form of Autobot “Mirage” in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Atlanta, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting in June, returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for Earth. The Autobot “Mirage” takes the legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 (964) as its car-form, joining the forces of the Transformers for the battle ahead. “Mirage” fights for the forces of good alongside Optimus Prime.

“The 911 Carrera RS 3.8 is perfect not just because the film plays in 1994, but also because of the character traits of ‘Mirage’”, says Oliver Hoffmann, Head of Marketing Communications at Porsche AG. “He’s a tough character with a good heart and a bit of a rebellious streak now and again.”

Legendary car becomes a film hero

Porsche only ever built 55 units of the Carrera RS 3.8, making it an exceptionally rare historic car. To avoid the risk of damage, no original model was used in filming. Instead, five picture cars were built that look exactly like the 964 on the outside, but which are not actually original Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 models. Yet, to create an authentic engine sound for Mirage, a real 911 RS 3.8 was used so the film could be as accurate as possible. “It was important to us to represent the sound of the 911 model depicted in the film,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America. “It was extremely ambitious due to the number of cars needed from a limited production 911, but we are thrilled with the result and hope audiences are too.”

Each of the picture cars fulfills a particular function. One car, for example, was modified to go backward at higher speeds; another was specifically prepared for stunt sequences, yet another one was controlled outside the driver’s cab for scenes that focus on the artist inside.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Porsche team on this unprecedented and integrated partnership that brought our Autobot Mirage to life in a most unique, iconic, and unforgettable way showcasing the personality of both bot and car form’s adventurous and heroic spirit,” says Irene Trachtenberg, SVP Worldwide Marketing Partnerships, Paramount.

About Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres in June 2023.

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.us.

Attachment

Mirage

CONTACT: Jade Logan Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 770-290-3880 jade.logan@porsche.us