Now features charging station locations, estimated charging times, and energy usage information

Porsche Apple Carplay In conjunction with Apple®, Porsche Digital Inc. has enabled the ability for US-based customers to navigate and route-plan using Apple® Maps within Apple CarPlay®.

Palo Alto, California, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Available for US-based Taycan models, Apple® Maps EV Routing now incorporates EV charger routing directly within Apple CarPlay®

Takes into consideration vehicle state of charge (SOC), charger locations, and estimated charging times

Can automatically suggest charging stations along route to ensure sufficient state of charge

Taycan owners can now use Apple® Maps EV Routing to plan their journey. In conjunction with Apple®, Porsche Digital Inc. has enabled the ability for US-based customers to navigate and route-plan using Apple® Maps within Apple CarPlay®. That means drivers no longer need to exit the CarPlay® ecosystem in order to plot a route that includes charging stops.

Every Taycan comes equipped with the Porsche Charging Planner, which optimizes stops based on anticipated state of charge (SOC) upon arrival, traffic conditions, and your average speed. However, because drivers interact with their vehicles in a multitude of ways, including Apple® Maps EV Routing offers more choice in configuring a journey.

“We’ve listened to our customers, and they appreciate flexibility,” says Steffen Haug, Managing Director, Porsche Digital, Inc. “This integration with a product that they are already familiar with gives more options and confidence in how they use their Taycan, both in day-to-day activities and on longer road trips.”

Apple® Maps EV routing uses real-time vehicle information to help customers navigate to their destination, recommending charging stops when needed. By analyzing elevation changes along the route and other factors, Apple® Maps identifies appropriate charging stations along the way. If a customer drives until the charge gets too low, they are offered a route to the nearest compatible charging station.

Apple® Maps EV routing will be available for US-based Taycan owners that have the latest My Porsche app on their iPhone®. Enabling this new feature can be achieved with a few simple steps in the My Porsche App and Apple® Maps.

To learn more:

Apple® Maps EV Routing FAQ

www.porsche.com/usa/apple-maps-ev-routing/

Apple® Maps product page

https://support.apple.com/guide/iphone/set-up-electric-vehicle-routing-iphc5e3a4b4b/ios



About Porsche Digital, Inc.| 214 Homer Ave. Palo Alto, CA 94301

Porsche Digital is the technology and digital unit of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer. Its central task is to find and scale new digital business models, as well as to optimize existing products. To this end, the Porsche AG subsidiary develops digital products and services, and is a driving force for the startup ecosystem.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche Centers in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand’s 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/Porsche USAOfficial | instagram.com/porsche usa facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

Attachment

Porsche Apple Carplay

CONTACT: Calvin Kim Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404-769-7385 calvin.kim@porsche.us Marcus Kabel Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 770-290-3843 marcus.kabel@porsche.us