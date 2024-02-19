Porsche presents two new Panamera E-Hybrid variants Porsche presents two new Panamera E-Hybrid variants

Stuttgart, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche is expanding the Panamera model range. After the reveal of the Panamera/Panamera 4 and Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid versions late last year, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid will soon complement the portfolio. With this offering, Porsche is responding to the significant demand for efficient and dynamic E-Hybrid powertrains coming from many different markets. Ultimately, the Panamera model line will offer four different variants featuring this progressive powertrain technology.

Powertrain: Optimized Hybrid-Performance

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is focused on being particularly efficient and capable. To generate powerful acceleration, Porsche is combining a new hybrid system with a significantly revamped 2,9-liter V6-twin-turbo engine (224 kW/300 hp). The overall system power of 346 kW (463 hp) and maximum torque of 479 lb.-ft. allow for acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds as well as a top track speed of 174 mph.

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid places an even greater emphasis on driving dynamics as well as a continuous power delivery in the upper rev range. Its 2.9-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine develops 260 kW (348 hp). The overall system power is 400 kW (536 hp), the maximum torque is 553 lb.-ft. This enables the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and on to a top track speed of 180 mph.

All new Panamera E-Hybrid models offer a higher charging speed, better throttle response and a battery with 45 percent more capacity than their predecessors. The new high voltage battery offers a capacity of 25.9 kWh (gross) without needing more space. At the same time, the 11-kW-On-Board-AC-charger can reduce the charging time to as little as two and a half hours in ideal conditions. The completely new electric motor develops up to 140 kW (187 hp) and 331 lb.-ft. of torque, making it much more powerful than the one used in the previous generation. It is also efficiently placed in the housing of the PDK transmission and integrated into the oil circulation, saving weight. In this particular configuration, the rotor spins within the stator, reducing mass inertia by 50 percent, which improves throttle response. With a recuperation potential of up to 88 kW, the electric motor can contribute to enhancing the all-electric range of the new Panamera E-Hybrid models.

E-Hybrid driving modes with optimized strategy

The four optimized driving modes specific to the E-Hybrid models as well as the further improved Sport and Sport Plus modes improve the efficiency of these variants further. The vehicles start off in the fully electric E-Power mode. Once the state of charge of the battery is under a certain minimum value, the system automatically switches over into the Hybrid Auto mode, which manages the powertrain based on the current driving situation. Additionally, an active use of the navigation system sends information about the upcoming route to the vehicle, which is processed by Hybrid Auto mode to optimize the drivetrain strategy. For example, city driving can be optimized using the electric motor, improving efficiency. To do this, the system uses both vehicle and navigation data.

In E-Hold mode, the current state of charge of the battery is preserved, while in E-Charge mode, the battery is charged up to a maximum of 80 percent by the combustion engine at speeds above 34 mph, while still retaining the efficiency of the hybrid powertrain in city driving. In Sport and Sport Plus mode, the targeted state of charge of the battery is reduced to 20 and 30 percent, respectively (previously 30 percent and 80 percent). This is geared toward optimizing efficiency without sacrificing performance.

E-Hybrids with innovative active suspension

Porsche is fitting all variants of the new Panamera as standard with an adaptive two-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with two-valve dampers. As an option, the E-Hybrid models can be equipped with the innovative active suspension, called Porsche Active Ride. It combines the ability to offer optimized traction and cornering performance with a high degree of comfort. Each individual damper – also equipped with two-valve technology – is controlled by an electrically powered hydraulic pump that is powered by the 400-volt network of the vehicle and can actively initiate compression and rebound forces. As a result, the suspension can reduce the amount of body movement caused by road imperfections almost entirely and keeps the body level during spirited driving. The dampers operate at up to 13 Hz, which means that they can adapt up to 13 times per second to the current road condition and driving situation. The technology of the active suspension also makes innovative functions possible, such as the compensation of squat and dive movements of the vehicle as well as a raised ride height for easy entry and exit.

Sporty appearance and enhanced standard equipment

All new Panamera variants are characterized by their fresh and athletic design. At the front, newly shaped LED Matrix Design headlights and additional air intake in the fascia define the appearance. At the rear of the sports sedan, a continuous taillight and the frameless rear window stand out. Silver window surrounds enhance the side view of the car.

Both models feature Lane Change Assist including rear cross traffic alert, soft close doors, 14-way comfort seats, and steering wheel heating as additional standard equipment compared to the previous generation. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is fitted as standard with 19-inch wheels, black brake calipers and Matrix-Design LED headlights. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is equipped as standard with 20-inch Panamera AeroDesign wheels as well as Sport tailpipes in silver and red brake calipers. Brake calipers in acid green and black are optionally available. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is equipped with 10 piston brake calipers at the front axle. Optionally, this model can also be ordered with the PCCB (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake) when fitted with 21-inch wheels. The ceramic composite rotors measure 440 millimeters at the front and 410 millimeters at the rear.

Market launch and pricing

The Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid will have a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $115,500 and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid will have an MSRP of $126,800. MSRP does not include tax, title, registration, dealer charges or a $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee. Both models will be available to order at the end of March and are expected to arrive at U.S. dealers in Fall 2024.

