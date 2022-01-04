Porsche reports U.S. retail sales for Q4 and full-year 2021

New U.S. record set as demand grows across product lines from 911 and Taycan to SUVs

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced retail deliveries in 2021 totaled 70,025 new vehicles – PCNA’s best year ever, up 22 percent from the year before and 14 percent above the previous record set in 2019. Fourth quarter deliveries also achieved a new high for the final three months at 18,410, or 5 percent above the same quarter in 2020. Orders ended the year at the highest level recorded, with customer demand across all model lines and all three powertrains: electric, plug-in and combustion.

“I’d like to thank our loyal customers and welcome every new friend who joined the Porsche family in 2021. Our sales were driven by the strongest and most exciting lineup of cars we’ve ever had, combined with a shared commitment with our dealers to raising the bar for customer experience,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “It was a fascinating year, as sales of the Taycan more than doubled while the 911 benefited from the growing popularity of the icon’s latest generation. We worked together with our dealer network to meet and perhaps exceed the expectations of our customers when it comes to enjoying a Porsche – as confirmed by top rankings from J.D. Power for both sales and service satisfaction. Overall, we enter the new year with even greater momentum for the Porsche brand in America.”

Deliveries of the Porsche 911 outpaced Taycan sales for 2021 as a whole after trading places in previous quarters. The 911 totaled 10,042 deliveries, an increase of 14 percent from the year before. Overall full-year performance was led by the Macan and Cayenne, for a combined record of 42,015 SUV deliveries. The 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster were up 25 percent and the Panamera by 10 percent. Fully electric cars made up 13.5 percent of all deliveries in 2021, for a combined electrified share of 17 percent including plug-in hybrids.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 8,377 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 18 percent. For the full year 2021, CPO sales were up 10 percent for a record 30,024 deliveries. This means that PCNA and its dealers, for the first time, delivered more than 100,000 cars in total to customers when new and CPO Porsche models are combined, for a 2021 total of 100,049.

Model Full-Year 2020 2021 ALL 911 8,840 10,042 ALL 718 3,447 4,292 ALL TAYCAN 4,414 9,419 ALL PANAMERA 3,870 4,257 ALL CAYENNE 18,092 17,299 ALL MACAN 18,631 24,716 GRAND TOTALS 57,294 70,025

Model Q4 (October-December) Sales 2020 2021 ALL 911 2,438 3,313 ALL 718 1,491 1,127 ALL TAYCAN 1,517 2,191 ALL PANAMERA 751 1,451 ALL CAYENNE 5,939 2,191 ALL MACAN 5,424 8,137 GRAND TOTALS 17,560 18,410

PCNA is reporting new car sales from January 5, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 193 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand’s more than 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

