Port authority supports federal government’s Ports Modernization Review

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority welcomes the federal government’s review of Canada Port Authorities announced today by Minister Garneau.

“Canada’s port authorities are financially self-sustaining federal agencies with a mandate to enable Canada’s trade while protecting the environment and seeking to address impacts on communities,” said Robin Silvester, president and chief executive officer at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “We support the principle of continuous improvement of regulatory and governance processes, and welcome the federal government’s review to ensure the system of Canada Port Authorities strikes a good balance of these priorities.”

The lands and waters within the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s jurisdiction are federal assets, and the role of the port authority is to manage how they are developed, leased and used to ensure safety, Canada’s ability to trade, and protection of the environment.

The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s largest port, and the port authority has worked with government and industry to grow the port sustainably so that it is well positioned to competitively accommodate rapidly increasing international trade. About $1 in every $3 of Canada’s trade in goods beyond North America moves through the Port of Vancouver.

“While we believe the current structure of Canada Port Authorities has worked very well to meet Canada’s trade needs, the Canada Marine Act is now 20 years old,” continued Silvester. “We look forward to working with and supporting the efforts of government, including any changes it may consider making to the authority’s mandate or scope to ensure the Port of Vancouver remains economically and environmentally sustainable for the benefit of local communities and all Canadians.”

About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is responsible for the stewardship of the federal port lands in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. It is accountable to the federal minister of transport and operates pursuant to the Canada Marine Act. The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s largest, and the third largest in North America by tonnes of cargo, facilitating trade between Canada and more than 170 world economies. Located in a naturally beautiful setting on Canada’s west coast, the port authority and port terminals and tenants are responsible for the efficient and reliable movement of goods and passengers, integrating environmental, social and economic sustainability initiatives into all areas of port operations. Enabling the trade of approximately $200 billion in goods, port activities sustain 115,300 jobs, $7 billion in wages, and $11.9 billion in GDP across Canada.

