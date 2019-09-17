Port of Stockton Wins Six AAPA Communications Awards

Only Port to Win an Award of Excellence for its Annual Report

STOCKTON, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Port of Stockton in the San Joaquin Valley has earned six awards from the American Association of Port Authorities ( AAPA ) in its 2019 Communications Awards competition , including an Award of Excellence for its 2017 Annual Report . The Port of Stockton was the only entrant to win the highest recognition in the Annual Report category, of any Port in North America.

“The AAPA sets very high standards, so we are pleased with the association’s recognition of our work in numerous areas. In particular, we are proud to have our Annual Report recognized again by the AAPA,” Port of Stockton Board Chairman Stephen Griffen said.

“Awards aren’t just about putting trophies on shelves. They are about effective communication, which isn’t as easy as some might think. The AAPA Communications Awards are meaningful because they confirm when our outreach activities succeed, and identify areas where we can do better,” said Port of Stockton Director Richard Aschieris.

Awards of Distinction

The Port of Stockton also received an Award of Distinction – the second highest level of recognition – for its time-lapse video From Port Yawata to the Port of Stockton , which condenses a cargo ship’s 17-day journey from Japan to California into one minute and 42 seconds.

The port also received an Award of Distinction for its Then & Now advertising campaign celebrating its 85th Anniversary. The Port of Stockton was one of only three entrants to receive awards in the Advertisements category.

Awards of Merit

The Port of Stockton received Awards of Merit in the Special Events category for its 85th Anniversary Celebration; the Videos category for its mini-documentary Long Rail Journey , which tells the story of the unique partnership between the Port and the Union Pacific (UP) Railroad to bring long rail from Japan to improve UP’s infrastructure; and in the Miscellaneous category for its San Francisco Bar Pilot Coin, which was created to honor the River Pilots for their service to safely navigate vessels to and from the Port.

Winning entries will be recognized on the AAPA website and at the organization’s annual convention in October 2019.

The AAPA’s annual awards program has recognized excellence in port communications since 1966. Entries are judged by an independent panel of communication professionals on a variety of factors including situation analysis, strategies, clarity of content and effectiveness of design.

The AAPA represents more than 130 port authorities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

About the Port of Stockton

The Port of Stockton is a major inland deep-water port facility on the Stockton Channel portion of the San Joaquin River, in the extended San Francisco Bay Area. In 2018, the port handled 4.7 million metric tons of cargo to and from 55 countries — everything from steel railroad tracks from Japan to refined sulphur going to Australia.

The port consists of two terminals (East and West), totaling more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares). With 15 berths, more than 7 million square feet (650 square meters) of warehouse space, nine waterside transit sheds and more than 600 acres (242 hectares) available for development, congestion is a foreign word at the Port of Stockton.

Served by the Central California Traction Co. and connecting to both the BNSF and Union Pacific rail lines, the port has more than 75 miles (121 kilometers) of track. The port is adjacent to uncongested highways I-5, CA-4 and CA-99, and is a short drive to I-80 and I-580. The Port’s reinforced docks allow it to handle large projects directly to rail or truck. For more information, visit https://www.portofstockton.com/ .

