Port Tampa Bay and SMU join forces to keep the steel trade community connected in 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

32nd Annual Tampa Steel Conference goes virtual

First speakers of 32nd Annual Tampa Steel Conference announced.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Port Tampa Bay and Steel Market Update announce a new partnership to present the first virtual edition for the 32nd annual Tampa Steel Conference, to be held on February 2, 2021. 

The Tampa Steel Conference is one of the nation’s oldest and largest steel conferences. As the movement of iron and steel products is extremely important to the U.S. economy, this event recognizes that importance and provides a wide array of topical information, as well as a forum to discuss the fast-changing steel market. 

Steel Market Update (SMU) is well-renowned as the expert source of steel pricing, industry news and market trends in North America. Like the Tampa Steel Conference, the annual SMU Steel Summit is one of the industry’s premier events. For the first time, it was held virtually this year and, attracting close to a thousand attendees, the online conference was received with great acclaim. 

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to build on the joint strengths of Port Tampa Bay and SMU. This venture into the virtual world represents an exciting new step for the Tampa Steel Conference. This event promises to be a vital platform for this industry to stay connected at a time where bringing the industry together has never been more important,” said Paul Anderson, President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay. 

SMU President and CEO John Packard, is also no stranger to the Tampa Steel Conference, having adeptly served as moderator and master of ceremonies for several years. 

SMU, and its parent company CRU, have developed a market-leading platform for the delivery of high-quality virtual conferences and meetings that combine an immersive environment, interactive knowledge sharing, a multimedia networking experience, a rich exhibition, and strong branding opportunities. 

“We are thrilled to be able to participate in this project. The virtual conference solution that we offer will enable lively debate, the opportunity to network, and most importantly, for trade to continue to take place from the safety and convenience of your home or office,” said Packard. 

Lead Sponsor for the Tampa Steel Conference is Ports America, the largest terminal operator in the U.S., operating in more than 42 ports and locations, including Port Tampa Bay. 

Together, the Port Tampa Bay, SMU and CRU teams are looking forward to putting together an excellent program for the Tampa Steel 2021 Virtual Conference, and also laying the groundwork to welcome the steel trade community back to Tampa for a return to an in-person conference in 2022.

To register, visit www.tampasteelconference.com.

About Steel Market Update 

Steel Market Update and its parent company CRU are leading providers of market information, data, analysis, and consulting services to the steel industry in North America and around the world. The SMU and CRU events teams conduct conferences and training workshops around the world covering raw materials, steel, and other products. 

Read more about SMU: https://www.steelmarketupdate.com/ 

About Port Tampa Bay 

Port Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest port and one of the most diversified ports in the United States. The Port is also Florida’s largest for handling steel and the Tampa Bay region is home to a diverse and growing mix of companies involved in the distribution, processing and manufacturing of steel products. 

Read more about Port Tampa Bay: https://www.porttb.com/ 

CONTACT: Lisa Wolf-Chason
Port Tampa Bay
8139055111
[email protected]

