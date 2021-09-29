Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Portable Air Compressor Market to Value USD 2.37B by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Portable Air Compressor Market to Value USD 2.37B by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

North America’s portable air compressor market is poised to capture around 15% of the revenue share by 2027, as the region is experiencing tremendous growth in terms of crude oil production, together with rising investments in shale gas exploration.

Portable Air Compressor Market size worth over $2.37 Bn by 2027

Portable Air Compressor Market size worth over $2.37 Bn by 2027

Portable Air Compressor Market size worth over $2.37 Bn by 2027

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  The portable air compressor market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 2.37 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The growing product usage in end-user industries, including, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors, among others, is fostering portable air compressor development.

The portable rotary scroll air compressor market is estimated to showcase growth of 6.5% during the forecast timeline. The segment will witness promising growth, owing to its superior characteristics. Scroll air compressors offer greater efficiency, enhanced durability, superior reliability, quiet operation, oil-free design, and energy savings. These compressors are less prone to mechanical failure and consist of minimal parts, hence, require low maintenance.

Request a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2564.

Oil-filled lubrication will acquire over 70% of the portable air compressor market by 2027. Cost-effectiveness and durability of these compressors compared to oil-free counterparts are some of the factors driving product acceptance in the manufacturing, construction, and mining sectors.

Among various application sectors, healthcare is anticipated to experience promising growth in the portable air compressor market. The segment will reflect a CAGR of over 9% during the projected period. Within the sector, air compressors are used for several purposes including, oxygen supply, patient simulators, sterilization, physiotherapy & chiropractic tables, medical gas booms, hospital headwalls, surgical instruments, and bandage pumping. A growing portion of the aging population, in conjunction with the rising occurrences of chronic disorders, is fueling healthcare spending around the world. A positive outlook for the healthcare sector and expanding number of healthcare facilities are likely to bolster product development in the coming years.

North America will account for more than 15% of the portable air compressor market share by 2027. The region is experiencing tremendous growth in terms of crude oil production, together with rising investments in shale gas exploration, which will further catalyze product penetration. The escalating U.S. automobile industry size and rising adoption of heavy-duty trailers requiring high-quality air brakes are further contributing to portable air compressor market size expansion.

Some major findings of the portable air compressor market report include:

  • Rotary air compressors will observe steady growth owing to their superior characteristics.
     
  • Cost-effectiveness of oil-filled products will be fueling industry growth over the forecast timeframe. Growing demand for a high level of precision & quality will be enhancing the potential for portable air compressors in the future.
     
  • The healthcare sector will account for a substantial share of the overall industry, owing to rising demand for compressed air in hospitals, biomedical facilities, pharmaceutical production, etc.
     
  • North America will hold a significant share of the portable air compressor industry throughout the forecast timeframe, which is mainly attributed to its advanced oil & gas infrastructure and steady growth of the manufacturing sector in the U.S.
     
  • A few of the major companies manufacturing & supplying portable compressors include Gardner Denver, Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand, Ciasons Industrial, Kaeser Kompressoren, and many more.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2564

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3   Portable Air Compressor Industry Insights

3.1    Industry segmentation

3.2    Industry landscape, 2017 – 2027

3.2.1    COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3    Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1    Raw material analysis

3.3.2    Manufacturing trends

3.3.3    Profit margin

3.3.4    Distributor channel analysis

3.3.5    Vendor matrix

3.3.6    Value chain disruptions due to COVID-19

3.4    Regulatory landscape

3.4.1    U.S.

3.4.2    Europe

3.4.3    China

3.5    Industry impact forces

3.5.1    Growth drivers

3.5.1.1    Proliferating growth in household appliances market

3.5.1.2    Surging automobile production

3.5.1.3    Technological advancements in portable air compressors

3.5.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1    Higher initial setup cost and maintenance cost

3.5.2.2    Stringent regulations for utilization of portable air compressors

3.6    Technology landscape

3.7    Pricing analysis

3.7.1    Cost structure analysis

3.8    Innovation & sustainability

3.9    Growth potential analysis

3.10    Porter’s analysis

3.10.1    Supplier power

3.10.2    Buyer power

3.10.3    Threat of new entrants

3.10.4    Industry rivalry

3.10.5    Threat of substitutes

3.11    Competitive landscape, 2020

3.11.1    Company market share analysis, 2020

3.11.2    Key stakeholders

3.11.3    Strategy dashboard

3.12    PESTEL analysis

3.13    COVID-19 impact on air compressor demand by application

3.13.1    Home appliances

3.13.2    Food & beverages

3.13.3    Oil & gas

3.13.4    Energy

3.13.5    Semiconductor & electronics

3.13.6    Manufacturing

3.13.7    Healthcare

3.13.8    Mining & construction

3.13.9    Municipal

3.13.10    Others

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision-making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: [email protected]

Related Images

Image 1: Portable Air Compressor Market size worth over $2.37 Bn by 2027

The global portable air compressor market size is estimated to exhibit 7.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2027, says a report by Global Market Insights Inc.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Portable Air Compressor Market size worth over $2.37 Bn by 2027

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.