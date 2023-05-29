Steady increase in uptake of portable blenders worldwide is driven by a sharp rise in the number of working people and are engaged in travel-related activities

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global portable blender market size was worth US$ 132.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 227.3 Mn by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2031. Rise in number of food aficionados is expected to fuel the popularity of small equipment, such as portable blenders.

Evolving lifestyles, growth in population, rapid urbanization, and rise in consumer disposable income are estimated to fuel global market demand for portable blenders. Additionally, increase in consumption of nutritious foods and beverages is augmenting the global industry. High demand for portable cooking equipment, rise in travel requirements, and busy consumer schedules are anticipated to drive market development.

Portable blenders have become increasingly common among the health-conscious people considering the rise in consumption and increase in prices of shakes and smoothies. Leading producers are developing advanced products employing metal, glass, and plastic in order to seize profitable business prospects in the portable blender industry. They are enhancing the functionality of portable blenders by incorporating premium materials and components into their products.

Portable blenders are battery-powered, mains-supply-independent devices that are more beneficial to use than common electric blenders. Therefore, they are widely utilized in households as well as companies.

Portable blenders are a practical solution for customers who are short on time but yet want to keep energized when they leave the house. Rise in popularity of portable micro blenders is boosting the global portable blender market growth.



Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 132.4 Mn Estimated Value US$ 227.3 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 145 Pages Market Segmentation Material, Blending Capacity, Blender Power, Price, End-use Industry, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (Nacco Industries, Inc.), Sunbeam Products, Inc, BlendJet, Keyton, Little Bees, Blufied, NutriBullet, Bella Housewares, Conair Cuisinart, BILACA, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Others

Key Findings of Market Report

People with busy schedules can work quickly and effortlessly with a portable blender, thus simplifying their lives. Additionally, modular kitchens have seen a rise in their use since portable blenders are easier to operate. As a result, the global market for portable blenders is anticipated to expand rapidly in the near future.

Global Portable Blender Market: Growth Drivers

Changing dietary preferences and rise in self-care awareness among people are major factors driving the portable blenders market. Portable blenders have several advantages over fixed ones, including minimal input and voltage requirements, lengthy operating periods, and high charge limits.

Around the world, dual income households are increasing, which is expected to fuel market demand for portable blenders. Significant rise in disposable income is fueling their spending ability. Market demand for functional and stylish kitchen appliances, notably portable blenders, is projected to rise in countries like the U.K. and the U.S.

Global Portable Blender Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to hold significant market share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in consumer awareness about the need to consume nutrient-rich diet and improved consumer spending power to drive portable blender industry growth. People are more likely to utilize portable blenders when they travel frequently and have trouble staying on their diets. These blenders make it simple for travelers to create their own smoothies and drinks.

Global Portable Blender Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global portable blender market are as follows:

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Bella Housewares

Little Bees

Conair Cuisinart

Keyton

Global Portable Blender Market: Segmentation

Material

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Blending Capacity

Below 30 Fluid oz

30 Fluid oz – 60 Fluid oz

Above 60 Fluid oz

Blender Power

150 W – 300 W

300 W – 700 W

Above 700 W

Price

Low (Up to US$ 50)

Medium (US$ 50 – US$ 100)

High (Above US$ 100)

End-use Industry

Residential/Individual

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

