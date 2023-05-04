Portable Coffee Maker Market Analysis by Type (Manual, Automatic), By Category (Premium, Mass-market), By End-Use (Households, Out-of-home, Food Services, Corporates), By Distribution Channel (Store-based, Non-store-based), By Region – Global Insights 2023 to 2033

Rockville, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of portable coffee maker positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per this latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global portable coffee maker market is expected to garner US$ 7.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Coffee is a vital requirement for many people to start the day. Everyone has their own interests when it comes to coffee, and portable coffee makers can supply many coffee varieties and flavors, from conventional cappuccino to filtered coffee to mocha. Manufacturers are providing a wide variety of coffee manufacturing equipment and solutions in response to the increasing demand from consumers for customized non-alcoholic drinks.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global portable coffee maker market is valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for portable coffee makers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 7.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Europe accounts for a market share of 56% in 2023.

The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.34%.

Increasing popularity of on-the-go beverages among the working-class population is leading to rising coffee consumption rates across the globe, which is projected to drive the market for portable coffee makers, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

With the rising demand for coffee, companies that sell the beverage are making investments in the necessary machinery and developing novel products such as coffee capsules to provide customers with better-tasting coffee. Because they are simple to use and consistently produce quality coffee, coffee makers are becoming more and more popular all over the world.

A few of the big competitors now control the majority of the market in terms of market share. Mid-size and smaller businesses are, however, expanding their market presence by releasing novel goods and tapping into new markets as a result of technical improvements and product innovations.

In April 2019, Unic was purchased by Electrolux, the market leader in household goods worldwide, for an undisclosed fee. As a result of this acquisition, Unic has broadened its product selection and international presence in the coffee espresso category, a sizable and quickly expanding area of the food service industry. The company specializes in the development of high-quality espresso machines.

Businesses are investing in R&D for innovation and new product launches in the coffee machine market. Coffee machine manufacturers are introducing a variety of coffee machine models to meet the different needs of F&B chains and specialty coffee shops. With advancements in technology and product innovations, mid-sized and smaller businesses are making their mark by expanding their market reach and focusing on collaborations.

In July 2022, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. and BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages collaborated to launch BLK & Bold coffee in K-Cup pods designed for Keurig brewing systems.

Market Titans

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Morphy Richards

Robert Bosch

Nestle S.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

De’ Longhi Appliances

Electrolux

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Schaerer

Key Segments of Portable Coffee Maker Industry Research

By Type : Manual Automatic

By Category : Premium Mass-market

By End Use : Households Out-of-home Food Services Corporates

By Distribution Channel : Store-based Non-store-based

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



What differences can the portable coffee maker market report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the portable coffee maker market and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the Portable coffee maker market

market Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key portable coffee maker markets

markets New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

Some of the reasons that are expected to drive market expansion include a surge in the total number of coffee processing machine installations and increasing automation in coffee processing devices.

The market is also anticipated to grow as a result of the rising consumption of coffee at fast-food chains and outlets.

