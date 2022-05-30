Breaking News
Portable End-to-End Wireless Simulation Solution

GL’s Wireless Lab Test Suite

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their portable End-to-End Wireless Network Simulation Test Suite (5G, 4G LTE + IMS, 3G, 2G). The complete simulation suite is installed on a portable high-performance lunch-box PC and includes a base station for a full-fledged wireless network. Users can connect phones, make calls, send text messages, and browse the web.

“GL’s Wireless Network Simulation Test Suite (5G, 4G LTE + IMS, 3G, 2G) provides a full-fledged Live Network at your company premises in any customized package to suit test requirements. The test suite provides reliable integrated solutions to vendors and service providers for emulating, monitoring, troubleshooting any wireless network, including 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G. The test suite is an invaluable tool for protocol characterization and testing, performance measurement, training, and education,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

One can setup a complete virtual real-time network emulating all the network elements. Alternatively, any of the network elements in the architecture can be replaced with the user’s device under test to perform single interface, multi-interface, or wrap-around testing. Complex scenarios such as roaming, handovers, inter-network calls can be easily achieved.

He further added, “The Test Suite support a variety of procedures for testing inter-operability between the networks simulating Voice, SMS (Circuit Switched traffic), and web browsing (Packet Switched traffic) with roaming/non-roaming users in the network. Provides feature testing of real Evolved Node B (eNodeB)/ NodeB/ Base Transceiver Station (BTS).”

Key Features

Simple-to-setup and execute

  • Simple test bed configurations to establish communication between different network elements, and the mobile phones
  • Ability to add unlimited number of user profiles and scripts
  • The ready-to-use scripts can automate the call setup and traffic generation testing process

Call Scenarios 5G|4G|3G|2G

  • Voice and SMS
    • Real-mobile <-> Real-mobile
    • Simulated UE <->Real-mobile
    • Simulated UE <->Simulated UE
    • Voice/SMS Circuit-Switched Fall back (CSFB)
    • Voice/SMS over IMS
  • Web Browsing
    • Real-mobile
    • Simulated UE
  • Location Services
  • Inter-Network Calls
  • Roaming Calls
  • Emulated Core Network Elements
    • 5G – UE+gNB, AMF, SMF, UPF, AUSF, UDM, EIR, and SMSF
    • 4G LTE – eNB, MME, SGW, PGW, HSS, and EIR
    • IMS – P-CSCF, I-CSCF, S-CSCF, HSS, IP-SM-GW
    • 3G – HNB, HNBGW, RNC, MSC, SGSN, and GGSN
    • 2G – BTS, BSC, MSC, HLR, EIR, VLR, SMSC, and GMSC

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b801da9b-de7b-4759-9c40-d62afe76cc4b

