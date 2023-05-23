Portable Water Purifier Market Growth Boost by Technological Advancements and Increased Consumer Demand for High-Quality Drinking Water

New York, US, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Portable Water Purifier Market Research Report Information by Type, Region, and Application – Forecast Till 2032”, the global Portable Water Purifier market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2023 to 2032 at a substantial growth rate of around 6.89%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 0.4560 billion by the end of 2032.

Portable Water Purifier Market Overview:

The water purifier is a device used to purify drinking water. It operates with various technologies such as reverse osmosis (R.O.), U.V. technology, and activated carbon. The water purifier is crucial nowadays, and the demand for purifiers has risen over the years. Portable water purifiers treat waterborne contaminants such as turbidity, metal, and chemicals. This kind of purifying technology is perfect for consumers living in remote areas, camping, or when drinkable water is unavailable. The highly effective devices available in the market are variable in size and offer high-purity drinking water on the go. The global Portable Water Purifiers industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the technological advancements in the industry.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Portable Water Purifiers includes players such as:

Brita GmbH

Waterlogic Ltd.

LIFESAVER Systems Ltd.

Philips Electronics N.V.

Royal Philips N.V.

Whirlpool Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

BestWater International GmbH

Among others.

Furthermore, the escalating consumer demand for high-quality drinking water is also considered to be one of the crucial aspects boosting the performance of the Portable Water Purifier Market. Moreover, factors such as wide application in both developed & developing regions, growing adoption of novel technologies, the introduction of newer products with better capabilities, and increasing awareness among end-users about the health benefits are also likely to catalyze the performance of the market over the coming years.

Portable Water Purifier Market COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Portable Water Purifier market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Portable Water Purifier Market Segment Analysis

Among all the technologies, the reverse osmosis (R.O.) segment secured the top spot across the global market for portable water purifiers in the year 2018, with the largest contribution of around 32.4%. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is the increasing use of R.O. purifiers in residential applications since they can remove bacteria, suspended particles, and other impurities in water.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 0.4560 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 6.89% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and Region

Portable Water Purifier Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The leading companies across the industry are investing heavily in research and development activities to launch advanced technologies that can provide high purifying efficiency. Furthermore, the emerging trend of ceramic filtration accessories in portable water purifiers has become a new trend across the global market. In addition, the growing number of product launches with advanced technologies are gaining maximum traction in recent times, which in turn is also projected to enhance the market performance over the assessment period.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market’s development. The main parameter limiting the market’s development is the high costs associated.



Portable Water Purifier Market Regional Analysis

The global market for Portable Water Purifiers is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific region held the top position across the global Portable Water Purifiers industry in 2018, with the largest revenue contribution of around 27.3%. The growing awareness among consumers in nations such as China and India regarding the health benefits of purified drinking water is believed to be the main parameter supporting regional market performance. Moreover, the lack of potable drinking water and the large-scale availability of impure water has caused an escalation in the demand for high-quality water, enhancing the performance of the regional market.

The European and North American regional market for Portable Water Purifiers is anticipated to showcase considerable development over the assessment period, given the rapid technological advancements in the field.

