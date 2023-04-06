OAK BROOK, Ill., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s”) (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that it will be reporting first quarter 2023 financial results on May 4, 2023 before the market opens.

A live webcast is scheduled for 10:00 AM ET that same day. Hosting the webcast will be Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle Hook, Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.portillos.com and a replay will be available on the site shortly after the event has concluded.

Investors may also listen via telephone by dialing 1 (877)-407-3982 (toll-free) or 1 (201)-493-6780 (international). A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 1 (412)-317-6671; the passcode is 13735738.

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 70 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Order ahead for Portillo’s Pickup or delivery. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

