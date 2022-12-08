Fast-casual restaurant concept won in both ‘Company of the Year’ and ‘Best Place to Work’ categories as a Large company

Best in Biz Awards 2022 Portillo’s is a Silver winner in both the ‘Company of the Year – Large’ and ‘Best Place to Work – Large’

CHICAGO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Portillo’s (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, announced it has been named a Silver winner at the Best in Biz Awards in two categories that recognize the company’s strong leadership, successful business operations, and exceptional workplace culture. Portillo’s won Silver in both the ‘Company of the Year’ and the ‘Best Place to Work’ categories as a Large company.

“I’m extremely proud of the unrivaled energy and dedication our team members bring to our restaurants on a daily basis,” said Michael Osanloo, President & CEO of Portillo’s. “Being recognized as a Company of the Year, as well as a Best Place to Work, is a testament to the success of our company not only at an operational level, but at the very heart of our business – our people. Culture matters at Portillo’s. We lead with our values of family, greatness, energy and fun, and this is what allows us to have some of the best people in the industry on our team.”

The Best in Biz Awards are the only independent business awards program that is judged annually by editors and reporters at respected media publications across North America, including AdWeek, Forbes, and Inc. The winners were carefully selected from more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes, representing all industries and regions across the U.S. and Canada.

Portillo’s ‘Company of the Year’ accolade demonstrates the significant growth and evolution that the company has experienced in its nearly 60-year history, during which it has transformed from a small hot dog stand to a beloved restaurant brand with 72 locations across the U.S. and growing. The company continues to prioritize progress, while staying true to its core mission – to create lifelong memories through unrivaled experiences. Some of its most significant milestones in recent years include its public listing on the NASDAQ exchange in 2021, implementing innovative systems and design such as the first Portillo’s Pick Up restaurant – a drive-thru- and pickup-only format, and launching its first plant-based “Garden Dog,” a vegan version of its signature Chicago-style hot dog.

The company’s recognition as a 2022 Best in Biz ‘Best Place to Work’ follows the company’s previously announced honor by QSR Magazine as a 2022 Best Brand to Work For, reflecting the strength of Portillo’s values-based, people-first culture. The company’s passion and commitment to engaging and rewarding team members in a meaningful way at all levels have led to best-in-class turnover levels and a high rate of promotion across internal management positions.

You can view the full list of Best in Biz Awards 2022 winners at http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Since, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 70 restaurants across nine states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to order ahead and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

PortillosPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d4543d2-1145-4740-8f9e-709d31c8e5bd