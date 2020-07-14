Portland 3D Printing Company, RapidMade, Adds Capacity with HP MJF Printer

Breaking News
RapidMade, a custom product engineering and manufacturing company specializing in 3D printing, adds HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printer, doubling its MJF printing capacity.

Portland, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RapidMade, a Portland-based 3D printing service company, has added another HP Multi Jet Fusion 5200 to their state-of-the-art facility. The increased HP Multi Jet Fusion capacity gives the 3D printing service provider the ability to provide customers with increased ability to provide fast turnaround on high-volume orders, allowing clients to accelerate their production times and increase their competitive advantage. 

Unlike traditional plastic manufacturing techniques, such as injection molding, that require tooling and other set up costs, MJF 3D printing requires no tooling, saving weeks and thousands of dollars in the process. Shipping for MJF printed parts and components can be achieved in as little as two days. In some cases, the HP Multi Jet Fusion can have a cost reduction of more than 50% and has a production speed of up to 1,000 times faster compared to other 3D printing processes. 

“We’re very excited to add our third HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printer to our portfolio. Increasing our capacity has been critical to meeting the high demands we’ve been experiencing due to the supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 virus. As more businesses turn to domestic suppliers, this new equipment will allow us to provide our customers with agile manufacturing options for small and medium-sized production run at an excellent value. This will in turn help them bring products to market faster and cost-effectively,” noted Micah Chaban, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RapidMade. 

This machine produces the least expensive, most durable and fastest printed nylon and TPU parts on the market. These parts are ideal for their flexibility and shock absorption properties. The HP MJF Printer also allows for highly-detailed printing, making it ideal for printing very fine structures with a high level of detail.  In addition to increasing capacity and shortening lead times, the new HP Multi Jet Fusion will also allow RapidMade to print in new materials, like adding polypropylene in the near future.

The HP Multi Jet Fusion printer is ideal for combining multiple components into a single assembly, replacing injection molded parts, metal and plastic castings, replacing metal components, prototyping, detailed models and much more. 

About RapidMade, Inc.

RapidMade, Inc., a custom product engineering and manufacturing company specializing in 3D printed, thermoformed, machined and cast parts. Located in Portland, Oregon RapidMade serves companies all over the United States in a variety of industries, including aerospace and defense, medical devices and prosthesis, robotics and automation, electronics, electric vehicles, and more. Visit https://www.rapidmade.com/ for more information on all of RapidMade’s services  and capabilities.

