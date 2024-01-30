City leaders say they’ve been hamstrung when it comes to cleaning up Portland’s streets and are calling on legislators to help in the upcoming legislative session.
“It is extremely frustrating for us to take the steps that we believe, and, frankly, that we know we need to take as a municipal government to address open drug use or to address addiction or to address unsanctioned, dangerous and squalid camps in our community,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said. ̶
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden says he’s decided on response to Iranian-backed militia attack that killed 3 US soldiers in Jordan - January 30, 2024
- Pelosi faces backlash for demanding swarming protesters ‘go back to China’: ‘Slanderous accusations’ - January 30, 2024
- California sued over Newsom-signed laws forcing companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions - January 30, 2024