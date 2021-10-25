Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company”) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

By Phone: To access the call, please dial (866) 757-5630 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 7445538.
   
  A replay of this conference call will be available from November 5 through November 12. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 7445538.
   
By Webcast:  A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company’s website at www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations or by clicking on the following link: Portman Ridge Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company’s website at www.portmanridge.com. 

Contacts:
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor
New York, NY 10022
info@portmanridge.com 

Jason Roos
Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com 
(212) 891-2880

Jeehae Linford
The Equity Group Inc.
jlinford@equityny.com 
(212) 836-9615

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.