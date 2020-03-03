Portman Ridge Finance Corporation to Report Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 6th, 2020; Conference Call Scheduled

Breaking News
NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company”) will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Friday March 6th, 2020 before the markets open. The Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:30 pm Eastern Time.

To access the call please dial (866) 757-5630 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. No password is required. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on our Company’s website www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events. The online archive of the webcast will be available after 7pm Eastern Time for approximately 90 days.

A replay of this conference call will be available from 5:30 pm Eastern Time on March 9, 2020 until 5:30 pm Eastern Time on March 16, 2020. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 2567768.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies.  Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company’s website at www.portmanridge.com. The Portman Ridge Finance Corporation logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/attachment-download-view/1790889/612276/4/1/0/612276.jpg

