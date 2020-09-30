Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case​

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. (“BioMarin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BMRN) investors that acquired securities between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020.

According to the complaint, BioMarin made misleading and false statements to the market. BioMarin’s Phase 3 trial of valoctocogene roxaparvovec differed from its Phase 1/2 trial, which lowered the reliability of the earlier study’s data on durability of effect. This put BioMarin at risk of the rejection of FDA approval of the BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without the submission of additional supporting data. Based on these facts, BioMarin’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about BioMarin.

