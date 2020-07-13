Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Investors

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Investors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Investors with losses of $1,000,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s Pride” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PPC) investors that acquired securities between February 9, 2017, and June 3, 2020.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

Jayson Penn, the chief executive officer of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC) charged by U.S. prosecutors of conspiring to fix prices, has begun a paid leave of absence effective immediately according to a statement by the company. A federal indictment, revealed in early June 2020, disclosed evidence of Mr. Penn directly discussing the alleged price-fixing with colleagues.

The United States Department of Justice has taken action to protect consumers from price fixing, and rising food prices, issuing a press release on June 3, 2020 on the matter. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division states, “[p]articularly in times of global crisis, the division remains committed to prosecuting crimes intended to raise the prices Americans pay for food. Executives who cheat American consumers, restauranteurs, and grocers, and compromise the integrity of our food supply, will be held responsible for their actions.”

The lawsuit alleges that the Company misled investors about the Company’s regulatory liabilities, and that the Company’s actions in fact placed the Company into direct violation of antitrust laws and exposed the Company to severe regulatory risk.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.