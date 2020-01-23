Breaking News
Home / Top News / PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MARCH 16, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, announces the filing of a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern  District of California on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) between November 5, 2019 and January 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.   and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., you may, no later than March 16, 2020,  request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

  • Portola’s internal control over financial reporting regarding reserve for product returns was not effective;
     
  • Portola was shipping longer-dated product with 36-month shelf life;
     
  • Portola had not established adequate reserve for returns of prior shipments of short-dated product;
     
  • as a result, Portola was reasonably likely to need to “catch up” on accounting for return reserves; and
     
  • as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 9, 2020, Portola announced preliminary net revenues of only $28 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, citing a $5 million reserve adjustment for short-dated product and flat quarter-over-quarter demand for the disappointing financials.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.98 per share, or approximately 40%, to close at $14.76.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.