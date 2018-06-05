Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq:PTLA) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences in June:

Goldman Sachs 39 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.



Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 12:40 p.m. Central Time in Chicago, IL.

Both presentations will be webcast live and available for replay from Portola’s website at www.portola.com in the Investor Relations section.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The Company’s two FDA-approved medicines are Bevyxxa® (betrixaban), the first and only oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor, and Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], the first and only antidote for the Factor Xa inhibitors rivaroxaban and apixaban. The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a SYK/JAK inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers.