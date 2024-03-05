Innovative Technology Helps Drayage Companies Operating Both Asset and Non-Asset Divisions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PortPro , the premier transportation software provider for the drayage industry, today announced the launch of two new TMS solutions designed exclusively for their client’s unique challenges.

The two new platforms include:

PortPro for Carriers and Brokers – An all-in-one transportation management system built for drayage trucking companies operating both assets and a brokerage. This new hybrid offering gives business owners more control over both areas with an in-sync, real-time view – making management and operations drastically easier. PortPro for Drayage Brokers — A web-based operating system designed and built exclusively for non-asset-based drayage brokerages who broker loads to different drayage trucking companies. This platform helps them to better connect and collaborate with their carriers, and improve operational efficiency.

“For businesses like ours who have assets and a brokerage, it’s a game-changer,” said Philip Li, founder and CEO of DILE Solutions. “PortPro’s interface is easy-to-use and customizable – saving my team hours each week, not to mention making our billing more efficient so we get paid faster. There’s also a big opportunity cost – allowing us to focus on growth,” he added.

Emerging government regulations and their impact on the supply chain often prove challenging. Rules like AB5, recently passed in California, may expand to other states. This is important for trucking companies because it might change how they hire drivers and run their business.

“This is another example of how we support the drayage industry by providing them the tools to prepare for, and navigate these types of gray areas,” said Michael Mecca, founder and CEO of PortPro. “As customers deal with business model changes resulting from new regulations, it’s critical for them to operate effectively from one central platform and better communicate and collaborate with drivers and carriers. It’s a win-win for everyone, especially their customers,” he added.

