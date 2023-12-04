Marks PortPro’s Growth and Customer Service Excellence

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PortPro , the premier transportation software provider for the drayage industry, today announced that it was recognized as a top tech startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, two of the industry’s leading publications. PortPro was selected for excellence in the Transportation Management System (TMS) category for its new Appointment Setting enhancement.

“With the current freight market so competitive, drayage carriers need to take a hard look at how they can improve their operations to run as efficiently as possible,” said Michael Mecca, founder and CEO of PortPro. “That’s where PortPro comes in – providing technology that gives carriers full visibility and expert tools including the ability to automatically book appointments at terminals. This helps reduce demurrage and per diem charges their customers incur, and saves hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars per year doing this tedious task manually,” he added.

“We’re so proud of the PortPro team winning this impressive recognition,” said Lisa Wan, EVP of Operation at California Based Drayage Company RoadEx. “Automated Terminal Appointments is a game-changer for us. Their technology is helping us secure terminal appointments quickly and efficiently, instead of relying on solely human interaction,” she said.

PortPro’s current drayOS and drayOS Track are transforming business operations for drayage carriers, brokers, carriers, and expediters, as well as providing strong integrations with other providers within the supply chain.

Customers, like RoadEx, are using PortPro’s appointment-setting feature now available in the following markets: New Jersey-New York, Seattle-Tacoma, Los Angeles-Long Beach, Norfolk, Charleston, Miami, Mobile, and Oakland.

For more information and to arrange a demo, go to www.portpro.io .

About PortPro

PortPro is a privately-owned technology company providing transportation management software transforming operations for drayage carriers, freight forwarders, beneficial cargo owners, and brokers. Visit https://www.portpro.io for more information and a demo.

Media Contact:

Linda Rigano, The Rigano Group

lindarigano@gmail.com (914) 815-0396