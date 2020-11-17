Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Position Imaging Brings Secure 24/7, Contactless Package Pick Up To Residents At The Dime

Position Imaging Brings Secure 24/7, Contactless Package Pick Up To Residents At The Dime

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Luxury Residence Leverages Smart Package Room® to Automatically Assign and Notify of Package Arrival While Computer Vision Ensures Fast, Accurate and Safe Retrieval

The Dime

The Dime embraces Position Imaging's Smart Package Room to enhance amenities with advanced technology.

The Dime embraces Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room to enhance amenities with advanced technology.

STRATHAM, N.H., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, today announced that The Dime, a 23-story mixed-use building at 209 Havemeyer Street in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York has selected its Smart Package Room. The intuitive package management system leverages unique computer vision technology to track packages and ensure secure resident delivery and retrieval—without unnecessary person-to-person contact. Contactless Package Pickup in under 20 seconds, view how safe and easy it is: https://bit.ly/2U7cY1h.

As part of The Dime’s residential amenities program, the Smart Package Room eliminates inefficient basic package rooms that require human interaction to retrieve items. Couriers simply scan package labels at the Smart Package Room to automatically assign items and notify residents of arrival. Computer vision technology watches each package until residents scan their QR Codes at the smart kiosk showing package location within the package room. The Smart Package Room with laser guidance provides visual and audio prompts to ensure the correct item is picked up.

“The convenience and speed of the Smart Package Room, combined with the freedom of secure access to our building will allow residents of The Dime to live safely and comfortably, with the best amenities the industry has to offer,” said Nicholas Silvers, Founding Partner of Tavros Holdings. “Adding a scalable convenient package room has become critical to our residents as they depend more and more on goods delivered directly to their home.”

In addition, The Dime has selected a video intercom system from ButterflyMX, a Position Imaging partner. The mobile access security system uses QR codes for guest access, resident directories, and video calling. Both systems offer contactless operation using the residents’ mobile devices.

“Position Imaging is proud to be part of The Dime’s efforts to create an efficient and intuitive package delivery experience for their residents,” said Ned Hill, CEO of Position Imaging. “The Smart Package Room handles the package fulfillment allowing staff to take care of the residents. The Dime is a pioneer in NYC providing the Smart Package Room for its residents, reducing staff obligations to manage packages, enabling them more time for their core mission; providing best-in-industry service. The efficiency, accessibility, and contactless pickup give residents the convenience and independence they expect in their package delivery process.”

About Position Imaging
Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through iPickup® to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

About The Dime
The Dime is a contemporary, 23-story terra-cotta and glass tower architecturally intertwined with the landmarked 1908 Dime Savings Bank. Jointly developed by Charney Companies and Tavros Holdings, and designed by Fogarty Finger, The Dime offers 177 extraordinary apartments with an abundance of lifestyle amenities, rooted into the creative and cultural fabric of one of New York City’s most vibrant neighborhoods. At the base of the structure, adjoining the historic bank building, is a five-story podium that accommodates office and retail space. For more information visit www.thedime.com.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers
Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
[email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28e454f7-90db-4d6a-8edf-c7ce98fdfa5e

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.