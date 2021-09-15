Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Position Imaging Expands Executive Team To Support Engineering, Sales, And Service

Position Imaging Expands Executive Team To Support Engineering, Sales, And Service

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Company Broadens its Leadership to Support the Accelerating Growth of its Residential and Retail Market Opportunities

Position Imaging Expands Executive Team

Company Broadens Leadership to Support Residential and Retail Market Opportunities

Company Broadens Leadership to Support Residential and Retail Market Opportunities

STRATHAM, N.H., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in omnichannel logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, today announced the company has added Dick Sillman as Vice President of Engineering, Matthew Knoff as Vice President of Service, and Matt Haynes as Senior Vice President of Sales to its senior executive team. The new appointments underscore Position Imaging’s strong growth and need for additional resources to oversee its rapidly expanding retail and residential sales.

“The pandemic has heightened society’s expectations with the common denominator among clients being improved safety and convenience. Customers, both residential and retail, are seeking an easy, contact-free, self-serve experience when retrieving packages, purchases or conducting returns,” said Ned Hill, Founder, and CEO, Position Imaging. “We welcome these seasoned executives and look forward to their contributions in helping us evolve our computer vision and machine learning innovations while enhancing product support to elevate our customers’ experiences.”

Dick Sillman joins Position Imaging as Vice President of Engineering and brings extensive experience delivering many products in the enterprise, industrial, and consumer electronics domains. In this role, Sillman will be responsible for all product development activities including software, hardware, quality assurance, and manufacturing. Prior to joining the company, he delivered many well-known products for Apple, Microsoft, and Tile, as well as several highly innovative startups. In addition, Sillman held Vice President of Engineering positions at OnLive, Tile, and Enlighted, Inc. where he delivered the world’s first cloud-based AAA video game service; drove engineering and released to mass production of 20M+ unit volumes; and led product development for industry-leading data analytics and energy savings for Google, AT&T, and other large corporate sites respectively.

Matthew Knoff joins the company as vice president of service and fulfillment, where he will focus on Position Imaging’s customer experience and product support initiatives as well as lead the development and maintenance of PI’s integrated operations platform. Prior to joining the company, Knoff was co-founder and Chief Operations Officer (COO) for ButterflyMX, provider of the world’s first smartphone video intercom. An innovative operations leader known for designing holistic, scalable business strategies, Matthew has produced world-class operational platforms that position growth-stage SaaS companies for rapid, stable expansion.

Matt Haynes brings twenty years of multifamily experience to Position Imaging and joins as senior vice president of sales. In this position, he will focus initially on driving revenue growth in the multifamily vertical by building Position Imaging’s sales processes and teams. Prior to joining the company, Haynes served as vice president at Parcel Pending where he focused on automating solutions to the growing package management challenges facing multifamily housing communities. In addition, he held sales leadership roles at Rentlytics and Level One.

About Position Imaging
Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through iPickup® to improve Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store (BOPIS) and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers
Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eacb2848-2598-40bf-ac88-94bb346d8ad3

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.